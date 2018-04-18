Investigators ask the public for any footage they have of the Southwest plane's engine explosion (LUV)

news

The National Transportation Safety Board is looking for photos and videos of the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 that made an emergency landing after an engine exploded on Tuesday.

The agency made the request on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

If you have photos or videos of the flight, you can send them to witness@ntsb.gov.

"If you have video, photos regarding the Southwest Airlines engine failure, please contact NTSB; witness@ntsb.gov," the agency wrote.

Flight 1380 from New York to Dallas had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded in mid-air on Tuesday. One passenger died on the flight and seven were injured, according to Southwest. The Associated Press reported that the deceased passenger was 43-year-old Jennifer Riordan.

National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt said the death was the first on a US passenger airline in over nine years. Prior to Tuesday, the most recent fatal accident came in February 2009 near Buffalo, New York, when an aircraft operated by the now-defunct regional airline Colgan Air crashed and killed 50 people, including 49 on board and one person on the ground.

The NTSB sent a team to Philadelphia to investigate the crash on Tuesday. The agency said a full investigation will take 12-15 months.

On Tuesday, Sumwalt said one of the 24 fan blades on the aircraft's CFM56 engine had fallen off near the central hub. He said there was evidence of metal fatigue near the area where the blade malfunctioned.

Sumwalt also said Southwest CEO Gary Kelly indicated the airline would immediately start enhanced inspections of the engines on its over 710 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Reuters reported that CFM56 engines had become a point of concern for regulators in the US and Europe. In March, European regulators made an announcement requiring inspections of the engines within nine months of April 2. US regulators were reportedly close to making a similar announcement.

