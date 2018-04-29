Home > Business Insider > Finance >

IT'S OFFICIAL: T-Mobile and Sprint are coming together to form a $146 billion new company to take on Verizon and AT&T


Finance IT'S OFFICIAL: T-Mobile and Sprint are coming together to form a $146 billion new company to take on Verizon and AT&T

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The boards of T-Mobile and Sprint have put the finishing touches on a massive merger agreement that values the combined company at $146 billion.

john legere t-mobile play

john legere t-mobile

(Steve Marcus/Reuters)

The boards of T-Mobile and Sprint have put the finishing touches on a massive merger agreement that values the combined company at $146 billion.

T-Mobile USA chief executive officer John Legere made the announcement by tweeting a seven-minute video breaking down the merger, also including a link to a website further explaining the combination.

Legere will be CEO of the newly combined entity, will keep the T-Mobile name, and have headquarters located in both Bellevue, Wash. and Overland Park, Kan.

The all-stock deal values Sprint at 0.10256 per T-Mobile share, or $6.62 a share, based on T-Mobile's last closing price. That valued Sprint at around $26 billion.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 From Poverty To Power These Ghanaians went from dirt poor to stinking richbullet
2 Finance Ghana's top lawyer gets 7-yrs jail term for involvement in...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

trump merkel
Finance MERKEL WARNS: The EU will 'defend its interests' if Trump pushes tariffs
null
Finance Stocks traders are obsessed with a 'meaningless' indicator — and one expert says it's distracting them from a much bigger threat
The highest-paying jobs after graduation tend to be in STEM fields.
Finance The 50 best college majors for finding the highest-paying jobs after graduation
A rendering of Aerion's AS2 jet.
Finance Aviation companies are plotting the return of supersonic flight — and they think their jets will be better than the Concorde