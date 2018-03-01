Jaguar just debuted its stunning all-electric SUV that will arrive this year — and Tesla should be nervous

news

Tesla is about to get a new rival. Jaguar revealed the details for its first fully-electric vehicle, the I-Pace, on Thursday.

The vehicle will have 240 miles of range per charge and be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

It will also feature a redesigned infotainment system and over-the-air updates.

Jaguar revealed the details for its first fully-electric vehicle, the I-Pace, on Thursday. The SUV will allow Jaguar to compete with rivals like Tesla and Porsche in the luxury EV market.

The I-Pace will pack 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque in its standard two motor, all-wheel drive configuration. The vehicle will also have 240 miles of range per charge and be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Owners will be able to charge the SUV to 80% of its battery capacity in 40 minutes with a 100kW DC fast charger. Tesla's Model X SUV can drive 295 miles per charge and accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

On the inside, the I-Pace will feature a redesigned infotainment system with two touchscreens on the center console and a heads-up display that projects information like directions and the vehicle's speed on the windshield.

Over time, it will gather data about the owner's driving habits and interior preferences and use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust driving and interior settings. Owners will be able to integrate their Alexa devices with the car, so they can ask for information like charge levels before they have to drive. And the I-Pace will be Jaguar's first vehicle to receive wireless updates similar to those used by Tesla.

Jaguar plans to start delivering the vehicle in the US during the second half of this year, making it one of the first luxury electric SUVs to compete with the Model X, which has a growing backlog of orders due to a recent spike in demand. Luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Porsche are increasing their investments in electric vehicles in the coming years, setting the stage for a battle for high-end electric vehicle supremacy.

