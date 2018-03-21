Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Jeff Bezos made an average of $107 million per day last year — here's how much the richest people in the world earned every 24 hours


Jeff Bezos made the most money in 2017 — but he wasn't the only billionaire to increase his net worth by millions of dollars every day.

Jeff Bezos is in a league of his own.

(Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' net worth increased by nearly $40 billion in 2017 — the most of any billionaire, according to Forbes.
  • When you break it down, Bezos raked in over $107 million per day in 2017.
  • Mark Zuckerberg, Bernard Arnault, and Carlos Slim were the biggest earners behind Bezos in 2017.

Several of the world's richest people saw their wealth balloon by billions last year, but none more than Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Bezos net worth grew by $39.2 billion in 2017 — "the biggest single-year increase on the Billionaires List this century."

That's according to Forbes' 2017 and 2018 richest people in the world lists, which Business Insider used to calculate the daily increase in net worth of the richest people in the world. We simply found the difference between their 2017 and 2018 net worths — published by Forbes in March of each year — and divided that figure by 365 to represent the number of days in a year.

To be clear, these billionaires didn't earn the same amount of money every day in 2017, considering a great deal of their net worth comes from the value of stocks, which can fluctuate wildly.

For the purposes of this calculation, every day is counted the same, whether it was a banner day or even one where the billionaire lost millions. Note that figures are approximate because of rounding.

See how much the 14 richest billionaires made per day in the last calendar year, ranked from lowest to highest.

14. Michael Bloomberg: $6.8 million per day

14. Michael Bloomberg: $6.8 million per day

(Lori Hoffman/Bloomberg)

2017 net worth: $47.5 billion

2018 net worth: $50 billion

Total increase: $2.5 billion



13. Bill Gates: $11 million per day

13. Bill Gates: $11 million per day

(John Lamparski/Getty Images)

2017 net worth: $86 billion

2018 net worth: $90 billion

Total increase: $4 billion



12. Larry Ellison: $17.3 million per day

12. Larry Ellison: $17.3 million per day

(Kimberly White / Stringer / Getty Images)

2017 net worth: $52.2 billion

2018 net worth: $58.5 billion

Total increase: $6.3 billion



11. Jim Walton: $21.9 million per day

11. Jim Walton: $21.9 million per day

(Walmart)

2017 net worth: $38.4 billion

2018 net worth: $46.4 billion

Total increase: $8 billion



10. Larry Page: $22.2 million per day

10. Larry Page: $22.2 million per day

(Seth Wenig/AP)

2017 net worth: $40.7 billion

2018 net worth: $48.8 billion

Total increase: $8.1 billion



9. Steve Ballmer: $23 million per day

9. Steve Ballmer: $23 million per day

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

2017 net worth: $30 billion

2018 net worth: $38.4 billion

Total increase: $8.4 billion



8. Warren Buffett: $23 million per day

8. Warren Buffett: $23 million per day

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

2017 net worth: $75.6 billion

2018 net worth: $84 billion

Total increase: $8.4 billion



7. Jack Ma: $29.3 million per day

7. Jack Ma: $29.3 million per day

(ChinaFotoPress / Getty Images)

2017 net worth: $28.3 billion

2018 net worth: $39 billion

Total increase: $10.7 billion



5. & 6. Charles and David Koch: $32.1 million per day

Charles (left) and David Koch

(YouTube still, Reuters)

2017 net worth: $48.3 billion

2018 net worth: $60 billion

Total increase: $11.7 billion



4. Carlos Slim: $34.8 million per day

4. Carlos Slim: $34.8 million per day

(REUTERS/ Edgard Garrido)

2017 net worth: $54.4 billion

2018 net worth: $67.1 billion

Total increase: $12.7 billion



3. Mark Zuckerberg: $41.1 million

3. Mark Zuckerberg: $41.1 million

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2017 net worth: $56 billion

2018 net worth: $71 billion

Total increase: $15 billion



2. Bernard Arnault: $83.6 million per day

2. Bernard Arnault: $83.6 million per day

(Getty/Pascal Le Segretain)

2017 net worth: $41.5 billion

2018 net worth: $72 billion

Total increase: $30.5 billion



1. Jeff Bezos: $107.4 million per day

1. Jeff Bezos: $107.4 million per day

(Ted S. Warren/AP Images)

2017 net worth: $72.8 billion

2018 net worth: $112 billion

Total increase: $39.2 billion



