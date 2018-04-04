Home > Business Insider > Finance >

JPMorgan's ultimate guide to the markets and the economy


Finance JPMorgan's ultimate guide to the markets and the economy

2018 has been eventful. JPMorgan tells what to watch for and how to invest.

The US stock market has seen historically high levels of volatility since its correction in February.

Tech stocks have gotten rocked since a massive Facebook data breach, prompting fears that both EU and US regulation will slow growth in the sector.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been railing against China on trade- and that's causing some concerns in the markets.

But that's not all, investors are also navigating their way through the economic data and expected Federal Reserve rate hikes, with an eye on inflation and wage growth.

Investors are wondering what's next, and how to play the markets for the rest of what has been an eventful 2018.

Luckily, JPMorgan Asset Management has published its second-quarter presentation on the state of the markets and the economy.

Through almost 70 slides of charts and graphics, they provide insight into the state of equities and both the US and global economy.

Thanks to JPMorgan Asset Management for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

