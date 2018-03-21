news

Global accounting and auditing giant KPMG has served customers of local private bank UniBank with new directives a day after being appointed to manage the affairs of the bankrupt institution.

UniBank's new administrator KPMG says all bank accounts of customers will be changed following the change in management.

Although bank accounts will see changes, customers have been assured of the safety of their deposits.

Our current internet banking platform will change completely with enhanced features, user-friendly interface with a delightful experience, KPMG stated.

Below is the statement.

The bank was founded in 1997 by Kwabena Duffour who later became Finance minister under the Mills administration.

But after 20 years of private management, Kwabena Duffour who is a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana loses control of unibank to his former employers.