Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Lending Club tanks after getting slammed with charges for allegedly misleading customers (LC)


Finance Lending Club tanks after getting slammed with charges for allegedly misleading customers (LC)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The company's stock is taking a beating.

Screen Shot 2018 04 25 at 12.52.24 PM play

Screen Shot 2018 04 25 at 12.52.24 PM

(MI3)

  • Lending Club, the technology lender, is taking it on the chin Wednesday after the Federal Trade Commission charged the company with misleading customers.
  • Shares were down 8.2% by 12:56 p.m. ET, according to Markets Insider data.
  • The FTC alleges the company falsely told "consumers they would receive a loan with "no hidden fees," when, in actuality, the company deducted hundreds or even thousands of dollars in hidden up-front fees from the loans."
  • Lending Club, which went public in 2014, has seen more than 80% of its market value wiped away since.
  • The company saw an exodus of investors and a fall in revenue after a fraud scandal and the resignation of its chief executive, Renaud Laplanche, in May 2016.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance The central bank of Ghana has introduced a new law to sanitize...bullet
2 Finance We drove an all-new $644,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom — here are...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

BMW plans to introduce 12 fully-electric cars by 2025.
Finance BMW just unveiled a sleek electric SUV that will take on Tesla's Model X
null
Finance Advanced Micro Devices is dropping right before earnings (AMD)
null
Finance Advanced Micro Devices is dropping right before earnings (AMD)
A Virgin America Airbus.
Finance Alaska Airlines is scrapping the Virgin America brand — here's what else is going to change (ALK)