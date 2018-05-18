news

It isn't a month yet since it debuted but Accra Marriott hotel is playing host to an impressive number of conferences in Ghana.

The location of this luxury hotel is not the only reason why it makes an excellent venue, but also why they are more appealing than area competitors.

Meeting planners have an abundance of hotels and resorts to choose from. In today's digital world, they can find all hotel information on the internet and request proposals from several hotels with just a few keystrokes.

Because of this, Marriott sees it more important to treat all customers with professional friendship, to give the meeting planner and all attendees more hospitality than they are expecting, and to never take an existing customer for granted.

This strategy has definitely given the new hotel a step ahead of competing brands. Their amazing services coupled with impressive facilities are making them win the market.

Take a peek inside the glamorous hotel room attracting conferences to Ghana.