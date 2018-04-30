Home > Business Insider > Finance >

McDonald's beats expectations thanks to price hikes (MCD)


Finance McDonald's beats expectations thanks to price hikes (MCD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Menu price increases helped lift US sales by 2.9%, McDonald's said. Global sales at stores open for at least one year — so-called comparable store sales — rose by 5.5%.

null play

null

(Zhao/Flickr)

  • McDonald's reported first-quarter earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.
  • The company attributed its strong results to its price increases.
  • Shares are up more than 4% ahead of Monday's opening bell.
  • Watch McDonald's trade in real time here.

McDonald's on Monday reported first-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' most bullish estimates amid declining visits to restaurants industry-wide.

Menu price increases helped lift US sales by 2.9%, McDonald's said. Global sales at stores open for at least one year — so-called comparable store sales — rose by 5.5%.

"We continued to build upon the broad-based momentum of our business, marking 11 consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales and our fifth consecutive quarter of positive guest counts," McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook said in the earnings release.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 a share, beating the Wall Street consensus of $1.67. The company said $0.07 a share of earnings was wiped out as a result of the newly implemented tax cuts. Revenue fell 9.5% year-on-year to $5.14 billion, also topping analysts' forecast.

McDonald's shares are up 4.22% ahead of the opening bell. They've lost 8% this year through Friday.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 From Poverty To Power These Ghanaians went from dirt poor to stinking richbullet
3 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

champagne celebration
Finance MERGER MONDAY: Dealmakers could pull in $330 million in fees from takeover frenzy
null
Finance Fitbit spikes after announcing it's teaming up with Google on health data (FIT, GOOGL)
null
Finance Sprint's Japanese owner cost itself a ton of money dragging its feet on the blockbuster T-Mobile merger
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Fiscal Yeah (FY) 2019 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2018.
Finance The Trump administration is going to try to avoid a trade war this week — don't hold your breath