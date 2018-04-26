Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Microsoft slips after blowing past expectations (MSFT)


Finance Microsoft slips after blowing past expectations (MSFT)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shares of Microsoft are down about 1.5% following its third-quarter results.

Screen Shot 2018 04 26 at 4.10.33 PM play

Screen Shot 2018 04 26 at 4.10.33 PM

(Markets Insider)

Microsoft reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday that blew past Wall Street estimates, but shares are down about 1.5% following the results.

The tech giant announced adjusted earnings of $0.95, a 36% year-over-year increase, easily surpassing the $0.85 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were looking for. Revenue was $26.8 billion, a 16% year-over-year increase, beating estimates of $25.77 billion.

Perhaps most notable, the company reported commercial cloud sales soared 58% to $6 billion.

"Our results this quarter reflect the trust people and organizations are placing in the Microsoft Cloud," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in the press release. "We are innovating across key growth categories of infrastructure, AI, productivity, and business applications to deliver differentiated value to customers."

Microsoft is up 8.59% on the year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance The central bank of Ghana has introduced a new law to sanitize...bullet
2 Finance Ghana's top lawyer gets 7-yrs jail term for involvement in...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Amazon stock price earnings
Finance Amazon spikes to an all-time high after crushing earnings (AMZN)
Amazon stock price earnings
Finance Amazon spikes to an all-time high after crushing earnings (AMZN)
mark zuckerberg happy handshake
Finance Stocks soar on stellar earnings
null
Finance Walmart's next acquisition could be a bust — at least in the near-term, analyst says (WMT)