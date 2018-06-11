news

In 2017, $1.23 billion worth of goods and services was procured by mining companies operating in the country.

This sector represents 34 percent of mineral revenue. However, it is still less than 1.5 billion dollar volume of goods and services sourced in 2015.

Stakeholders in the mining sector in Ghana are calling for local businesses in the value chain to position themselves to feed the needs of these multinational mining firms.

Sulemanu Koney, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, told local news agency Star Business, “If local supplies are placed on international standards, there is a huge opportunity for them to export to neighboring countries.”

The CEO also stated that his outfit had signed an MOU with the Ghana Standards Authority “to ensure that we are able to work with local manufacturing firms to improve the quality of their input up to a certain level before they go into the mines.”

“Once we start doing this what we will be doing indirectly is growing the manufacturing base” of the country and “providing an opportunity for even local entrepreneurs to sell or market into neighboring markets,” he added.