Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Monsanto is flying after reports that Bayer's takeover offer got the green light from the US Justice Department (MON)


Finance Monsanto is flying after reports that Bayer's takeover offer got the green light from the US Justice Department (MON)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Wall Street Journal reported that Bayer's acquisition offer got the okay from the federal government.

Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant. play

Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant.

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

  • Bayer proposed an acquisition of Monsanto, but the US Justice Department was concerned the deal could have violated anti-trust laws.
  • On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department approved the acquisition after some negotiation.
  • Monsanto has resumed trading, and the stock is spiking.

Shares of seed and agriculture giant Monsanto are shooting up more than 6% Monday, to an intraday high of $126.61.

The uptick in the stock Monday comes after the Justice Department allowed German pharmaceutical company Bayer's offer to acquire Monsanto to go ahead, according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal was in question, as the Justice Department had expressed concerns that the acquisition could violate anti-trust laws. Bayer agreed to sell off other assets as part of the deal to purchase Monsanto.

Monsanto is now up 7% on the year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Bugatti boss reveals what kind of people buy its $3 million...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Tesla's Model 3 is loaded with impressive features — but one...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance A small boutique landed a lucrative lead role on the $8.7 billion Novartis-AveXis deal
Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant.
Finance Monsanto is flying after reports that Bayer's takeover offer got the green light from the US Justice Department (MON)
larry kudlow
Finance TRUMP'S TOP ECONOMIC ADVISER: China is a First World country and it’s 'got to act like one'
larry kudlow
Finance TRUMP'S TOP ECONOMIC ADVISER: China is a First World country and it’s 'got to act like one'