More people are trying to bring guns onto planes than ever before — and most of them are loaded

The TSA found 104 firearms in carry-on bags the week before the Parkland shooting, which set a new weekly record for the agency.

  • The Transportation Security Administration found 104 firearms in carry-on bags from February 5-11, the week before the Parkland shooting, which set a new weekly record for the agency.
  • An overwhelming majority (84%) of the firearms found were loaded, while 40% had a bullet in the chamber.
  • The agency set an annual record of 3,957 firearms found in carry-on bags in 2017.

The Transportation Security Administration found 104 firearms in carry-on bags from February 5-11, the week before the Parkland shooting, which set a new weekly record for the agency. The previous record, 96 firearms, was set in July 2017.

An overwhelming majority (84%) of the firearms found were loaded, while 40% had a bullet in the chamber. Those findings are consistent with the TSA's 2017 report, in which the agency set an annual record of 3,957 firearms found in carry-on bags, 84% of which were loaded.

"Unfortunately these sorts of occurrences are all too frequent which is why we talk about these finds," the TSA said in a post on its website. "Sure, it’s great to share the things that our officers are finding, but at the same time, each time we find a dangerous item, the line is slowed down and a passenger that likely had no ill intent ends up with a citation or in some cases is even arrested. This is a friendly reminder to please leave these items at home."

These records come at a time when gun ownership has become one of the most divisive issues in American politics. As mass shootings become more common and more deadly, debates about gun control have split along party lines.

Republican lawmakers have opposed even modest gun control regulations, while Democratic lawmakers continue to push for measures like assault rifle bans and heightened background checks. On Wednesday, President Trump indicated his support for increased gun control measures during an informal, televised meeting with lawmakers.

