Home > Business Insider > Finance >

More than 4,500 canceled flights are causing chaos at airports (AAL, RJET, JBLU, LUV)


Finance More than 4,500 canceled flights are causing chaos at airports (AAL, RJET, JBLU, LUV)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

American, Republic, JetBlue, and Southwest Airlines have canceled more than 400 flights each from Wednesday to Thursday.

JetBlue has canceled more than 400 flights on Wednesday and Thursday. play

JetBlue has canceled more than 400 flights on Wednesday and Thursday.

(Rebecca Butala How/Getty Images)

  • By Wednesday morning, the latest nor'easter had resulted in more than 4,500 canceled flights through Thursday.
  • Airports in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia have been the hardest hit.
  • American, Republic, JetBlue, and Southwest Airlines have canceled more than 400 flights each.

One day after the official start of spring, the fourth winter storm to hit the US in three weeks is causing airlines to once again deal with a round of mass cancellations.

As of Wednesday morning, when the latest nor'easter had begun dumping snow in the Northeast, airlines have canceled more than 4,500 flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Airports in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia have been the hardest hit, as they've been involved in more than 2,500 canceled flights. LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport have seen over 60% of their scheduled flights for Wednesday canceled, while John F. Kennedy International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport have had over 40% of their scheduled Wednesday flights canceled.

Among airlines, American, Republic, JetBlue, and Southwest Airlines have each canceled more than 400 flights between Wednesday and Thursday.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance KPMG just dropped a new message for all uniBank customers a day...bullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Finance Meet the kids of the richest black billionaires in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a massive new pay package.
Finance Tesla shareholders have approved Elon Musk's massive new pay package (TSLA)
null
Finance Tesla is rallying after shareholders approve Elon Musk's compensation (TSLA)
United has struggled to rehabilitate its image over the past year.
Finance 2 veteran United flight attendants won $800,000 in a lawsuit after a supervisor made an absurd claim about iPads (UAL)
Jeff Bezos is in a league of his own.
Finance Jeff Bezos made an average of $107 million per day last year — here's how much the richest people in the world earned every 24 hours