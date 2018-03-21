More than 4,500 cancelled flights are causing chaos at airports (AAL, RJET, JBLU, LUV)

news

This week's nor'easter has come at an odd time, one day after the official start of spring. It's the fourth winter storm in the past three weeks, which means airlines are dealing with another round of mass cancellations

Airlines have cancelled over 4,500 flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday as of Wednesday morning, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Airports in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia have been the hardest hit, as they've been involved in over 2,500 cancelled flights. LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport have seen over 60% of their scheduled flights for Wednesday cancelled, while John F. Kennedy International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport have had over 40% of their scheduled Wednesday flights cancelled.

Among airlines, American, Republic, JetBlue, and Southwest Airlines have each cancelled over 400 flights between Wednesday and Thursday.