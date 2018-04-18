Morgan Stanley beats, posts record quarter (MS)

news

Morgan Stanley posted a huge first-quarter earnings beat on Wednesday morning.

The bank reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 a share, a 45% increase from last year and well ahead of analyst expectations of $1.28 a share.

Here are the key numbers (emphasis added):

Revenue: $11.1 billion, up 14% from last year and a record.

$11.1 billion, up 14% from last year and a Adjusted net income: $2.7 billion, up 38% from last year and also a record .

$2.7 billion, up 38% from last year and also a . Equities: Revenue of $2.6 billion, up 27% from last year and a record.

Revenue of $2.6 billion, up 27% from last year and a Fixed income: Revenue of $1.9 billion, the highest number since the first quarter of 2015.

Revenue of $1.9 billion, the highest number since the first quarter of 2015. Investment banking: Revenue of $1.5 billion, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier, with advisory and equity underwriting fees up.

Revenue of $1.5 billion, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier, with advisory and equity underwriting fees up. Wealth Management: Revenue of $4.4 billion, and record pretax income of $1.2 billion.

"We delivered very strong results this quarter, with record revenues and net income — and an ROE above our target range," CEO James Gorman said.

Morgan Stanley is the last big bank to report first-quarter earnings. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and JPMorgan in reporting first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations.