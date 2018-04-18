Morgan Stanley beats, posts record quarter (MS)

Morgan Stanley smashes first-quarter earnings.
Morgan Stanley posted a huge first-quarter earnings beat on Wednesday morning.
The bank reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 a share, a 45% increase from last year and well ahead of analyst expectations of $1.28 a share.
Here are the key numbers (emphasis added):
"We delivered very strong results this quarter, with record revenues and net income — and an ROE above our target range," CEO James Gorman said.
Morgan Stanley is the last big bank to report first-quarter earnings. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and JPMorgan in reporting first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations.