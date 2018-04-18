Morgan Stanley is gaining ground after a record-setting quarter (MS)

The bank beat analyst earnings expectations on Wednesday.
Shares of Morgan Stanley popped more than 2.5% Wednesday morning after the bank posted a big earnings beat.
Here are the key numbers (emphasis added):
"It shouldn't surprise anyone as it's now become the norm: With Morgan Stanley, there is always something good under the bank's earnings tree," Axel Pierron, managing director at Opimas, a capital markets consultancy, said in an email. "Morgan Stanley’s earnings have again beaten market expectations."
Shares of the bank, which has $126.9 billion in assets, are up 5% since the beginning of 2018.
Most other Wall Street banks have also reported stellar first quarter results. You can find their individual earnings reports here: