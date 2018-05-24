Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Nana Akufo Addo’s salary compared to other presidents


Finance How Akufo Addo’s salary stacks up to other presidents

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Despite some unstable conditions, the president has continued to signed on people which is quite sinking the national pocket.

It’s not like he really needs the money, given that our Nana Akufo Addo has a few dollars saved away for a rainy day.

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo remains one of the highest-paid leaders on the continent.

He will draw a salary of GH¢ 22,809(US$4,898) a month during his reign as top dog, and when you compare that to what other world leaders earn it holds up very well.

In 2018, President Nana Akufo-Addo presented to Parliament, a list of the total number of employees at the Presidency.

In 2018, President Nana Akufo-Addo presented to Parliament, a list of the total number of employees at the Presidency.

The release of the list is in compliance with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), which requires the President to submit annually to Parliament, a report on the staffing position of the Office of the President.

Several Ghanaians took to social condemn what they say is an attempt to waste pubic funds by the president.

Today, we are comparing the salary of the Ghanaian president to other presidents in the world.

