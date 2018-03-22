Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Nike is slipping ahead of earnings (NKE)


Finance Nike is slipping ahead of earnings (NKE)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Wall Street is bullish on Nike, ahead of earnings. The company has had issues with executive's behavior recently.

A pair of Nikes are inspected at Goat for authenticity. play

A pair of Nikes are inspected at Goat for authenticity.

(Giulia White)
  • Nike reports third-quarter results after the closing bell Thursday.
  • Wall Street expects earnings-per-share to decline, but revenue to rise.
  • Shares are down 0.74% early Thursday.
  • Follow Nike in real time here.

Shares of Nike are down 0.74% early Thursday as the sneaker giant gets set to report third-quarter earnings after the bell.

Wall Street expects earnings of $0.53 a share on revenue of $8.85 billion, Bloomberg data shows. That would mark an almost 22% year-over-year drop in earnings.

The company's second-quarter results showed that, while it's expanding internationally, demand in North America weakened. Still, Nike beat profit and sales estimates for that quarter.

Analysts are rather bullish on the stock, with 22 of them rating shares a "buy," 15 saying to "hold," and two suggesting to "sell."

Thursday's results come just a day after the company said that it had " target="_blank"acted swiftly" in correcting the behavioral issues of some of its managers and executives.

Nike is up 3.61% this year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance KPMG just dropped a new message for all uniBank customers a day...bullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance An 'attractive entry point': Wall Street is doubling down on Facebook (FB)
null
Finance An 'attractive entry point': Wall Street is doubling down on Facebook (FB)
Car insurance rates vary from state to state.
Finance What Americans spend on car insurance in every state, ranked from lowest to highest
This IAT-designed Karlmann King starts at $2 million.
Finance This $2 million SUV is bulletproof and cut like a diamond — look inside