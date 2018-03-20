Home > Business Insider > Finance >

NYC Subway worker dies after falling 20 feet while picking up trash on tracks


NYC Subway worker dies after falling 20 feet while picking up trash on tracks

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A New York City subway worker died Thursday morning after falling 20 feet.

mta subway train conductor play

mta subway train conductor

(Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

  • A New York City MTA worker died Tuesday morning after falling 20 feet while on the job.
  • The incident is impacting train service on the 4,5, and 6 lines.
  • An investigation is ongoing.

A New York City MTA worker died Thursday morning after falling 20 feet while picking up debris at the 125th St. station.

"Unfortunately, even though the emergency services worked really hard, they tried CPR, they really did try valiantly to save him, he unfortunately passed about an hour after that," Transit Authority President Andy Byford told New York City's ABC 7. "So obviously our first thoughts are with him."

Tony Utano, the president of TWU Local 100, said in a statement on the union's website that an investigation is ongoing.

"A full investigation has begun to determine exactly how this happened. TWU Local 100 extends our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and we will help them any way we can," Utano said.

The man's identity has not been revealed.

The incident caused train delays on the 4, 5, and 6 lines. There is no service on the 4 and 5 lines between 86 St and 149 St-Grand Concourse in both directions.

