Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Oil is getting whacked after report says OPEC might boost production


Finance Oil is getting whacked after report says OPEC might boost production

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Oil prices dropped more than 2% early Friday after reports that OPEC and other supply-cutting countries led by Russia will begin easing output caps.

Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2017. play

Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2017.

(Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters)

Oil dropped more than 4% on Friday after reports suggested OPEC and other supply-cutting countries led by Russia could begin easing output caps.

West Texas Intermediate was down 4.3% to $67.63 per barrel at 1:15 p.m. ET. Brent, the international benchmark, shed 3.43% to $76.11 a barrel. Last week, Brent had topped $80 for the first time since 2014.

Reuters reported overnight that the groups are discussing gradually raising output by around a million barrels per day. The consideration comes after President Donald Trump complained about rising oil prices, a factor that reportedly led OPEC to rethink supply cuts.

"Looks like OPEC is at it again," the president wrote. "With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!"

The cartel began announced supply cut in 2016 in an effort to tackle a global glut.

WTI is up 44.6% this year.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance How Akufo Addo’s salary stacks up to other presidentsbullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance PayPal is making 2 tweaks that'll transform it into a force to be reckoned with (PYPL)
null
Finance Defense stocks jump after Trump calls off North Korea talks
null
Finance GM looks like a 'net winner' if Trump's auto tariffs happen (GM)
A Lucky Air crew member dressed as Spiderman (3rd R) during an onboard Halloween celebration sits next to passengers during a flight from Kunming to Shenzhen, in Kunming, October 31, 2014.
Finance The 10 most hated people on a plane