Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Oil tumbles off 3-year highs after Trump takes a jab at OPEC


Finance Oil tumbles off 3-year highs after Trump takes a jab at OPEC

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Brent, the international benchmark, fell more than 1% on Friday after President Donald Trump posted tweets critical of OPEC.

Screen Shot 2018 04 20 at 8.38.50 AM play

Screen Shot 2018 04 20 at 8.38.50 AM

(Markets Insider)

  • Oil has been rallying this week, but it slipped Friday following President Donald Trump's criticism of the OPEC cartel of oil producers.
  • Crude fell more than 1% by 8 a.m. ET, an hour after the tweet.
  • Follow oil in real time here.

Oil prices retreated from multiyear highs Friday after President Donald Trump took a swipe at the OPEC cartel of oil producers in an early-morning tweet.

"Looks like OPEC is at it again," Trump tweeted just before 7 a.m. ET. "With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!"

Brent, the international benchmark, sank more than 1% to $72.79 a barrel by 8 a.m. ET. West Texas Intermediate was also down, falling below $68. Both had hit three-year highs earlier this week on the back of supply concerns.

Trump could be reacting to reports that Saudi Arabia — OPEC's biggest producer — is targeting a crude price of $80 or $100. That has been viewed as a hint that OPEC will extend production caps after they expire in December.

Responding to Trump's tweet, Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Khalid al-Falih, told CNBC, "Markets should set prices."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance Although there are super rich Ghanaians, they have never made...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Takeda CEO Christophe Weber
Finance Takeda's considering turning up the heat on its bid for Shire (TKPYY, SHPG)
null
Finance GE is rallying after eeking out an earnings beat (GE)
SSNIT’s ex-DG denies involvement in alleged $72 million fraud
Finance SSNIT’s ex-DG, Ernest Thompson denies involvement in alleged $72 million fraud
Brazilian soldiers participating in a parade during an Army Day ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, JPM, BCS, FOXA, DIS, QCOM, WFC)