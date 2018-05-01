Home > Business Insider > Finance >

One airline is offering free airfare for kids flying between the US and Europe — but there's catch


Scandinavian Airlines is offering free airfare for children between the ages of two and 11 on flights between the US and the Nordic countries of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

  • Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) announced that it is offering free base airfare to children between the ages of two and 11. Infants up to 24 months are eligible as well.
  • The deal covers flights between the US and the Nordic countries of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.
  • The airline offers only free base airfare which means passengers will still have to pay the taxes and fee associated with the flights.

Kids fly free on Scandinavian Airlines (SAS). Well, sort of. On Tuesday, SAS announced that it is offering free base airfare for children flying between the US and its home base in Northern Europe.

The fare sale covers children between the ages of two and 11 as well as infants up to 24 months old. Tickets will be available from May 1 through May 13, 2018, for travel between August 20 and March 30, 2019.

The airline will make the deal available for travel in both its SAS Go economy cabin and SAS Plus premium economy cabin.

However, there's some fine print associated with the fare sale. First, unaccompanied minor tickets do not qualify for this fare sale. In addition, flights between December 20 and January 8 are exempt from the deal. SAS also stipulates that all travel has to be completed by March 31, 2019.

Further, the promotion covers only the base airfare. This means travelers will still have to pay the taxes and the fees associated with the trans-Atlantic flight. In many instances, the taxes and fees are much higher than the actual airfare.

So the flight isn't really free. However, it's still a good deal and at the least a sizable discount on what can be a pricey ticket.

Scandinavian Airlines operates a flight between the US and the Nordic countries of Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. The airline's US bases include Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Miami (MIA), Washington D.C. (IAD), Chicago (ORD), San Francisco (SFO), and Los Angeles (LAX).

