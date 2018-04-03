People have stopped paying their mobile home loans, and it's a warning sign for the economy

A picture is emerging of a two-speed economy in the US.
The mobile home market is showing signs of stress.
The delinquency rate on mobile home loans has increased by 200 basis points, or two percentage points, over the past year, according to research cited by UBS, with the 30-day-plus delinquency level now at around 5%, the highest level since 2005.
The increase in the number of struggling mobile home borrowers suggests that a large chunk of these individuals haven't benefitted from the economic growth of the past few years, despite the current low level of unemployment.
"We interpret this data to mean that these individuals have not largely benefitted from these macro-dynamics, and may also be disproportionately exposed to industries that have experienced compression – rather than expansion – in the current economic conditions, such as retail or some areas of energy extraction," UBS said.
Conventional single-family residential loan delinquencies haven't seen a similar uptick, instead continuing their steady downward path through the post-recession recovery:
This data represents a piece of a jigsaw puzzle that shows the condition of consumer finances in America. And the picture that's emerging, according to UBS, is of a two-speed economy, with lower-income consumers and younger borrowers with substantial student debt moving at a slower pace than more affluent and established participants in the economy.
For example:
"We believe weakness in these two groups will drive higher credit losses at some stage over the next few years – particularly in credit card, installment and student loans – with macroeconomic inflection from job growth to job loss as a likely catalyst," UBS said.