'Pretty much every one on the plane threw up': Pilot reports horrifying descent during nor'easter storm


A report from a pilot who landed at Washington Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC, described a horrifying, vomit-filled descent.

Powerful storms throughout the Northeast on Friday have led to thousands of delayed and canceled flights — but some passengers apparently have had worse luck.

A report from a pilot who landed at Washington Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC, on Friday morning described a horrifying descent that caused several passengers to vomit.

"Very bumpy on descent," the pilot wrote in a PIREP, a report that pilots often send to ground stations when they face poor weather conditions.

"Pretty much every one on the plane threw up," the pilot added. "Pilots were on the verge of throwing up."

The reports usually just note the weather conditions, but this one took it a step further, providing graphic details about what must have been an incredibly unpleasant flight.

The National Weather Service's Boston outpost described the nor'easter — a storm that brings strong northeast winds, often along the East Coast during the winter — in a tweet on Thursday as "a LIFE & DEATH" situation.

John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Washington Dulles have issued ground stops for flights arriving during the storm.

According to the flight-tracking site FlightAware, more than 2,800 flights within, into, or out of the US had been canceled as of Friday afternoon, while more than 2,000 had been delayed.

This storm follows the "bomb cyclone" in January that similarly led to thousands of delayed and canceled flights along the East Coast.

