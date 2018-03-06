Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Prosecutors want a judge to sentence Martin Shkreli to at least 15 years in prison


Prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to at least 15 years in prison.

  • Shkreli, who is set to be sentenced on Friday, has asked for a shorter sentence between 12 and 18 months.
  • In August 2017, a jury found Shkreli guilty of securities fraud.

Prosecutors have asked a federal judge in Brooklyn to sentence former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to at least 15 years in prison, CNBC reports.

Shkreli is set to be sentenced on Friday and has asked for a shorter sentence between 12 and 18 months.

"It was wrong. I was a fool. I should have known better," Shkreli wrote in a letter to the judge.

On Monday, the judge ordered Shkreli to forfeit $7.36 million in assets, which could include Shkreli's $5 million E-Trade account, stake in the pharmaceutical company Vyera Pharmaceuticals (formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals), the Wu-Tang Clan album Shkreli purchased in 2015, a Lil Wayne album, an enigma machine, and a Picasso painting.

Shkreli is known for a 2015 price-gouging scandal involving a decades-old drug his company acquired, but he is in jail after being convicted of securities fraud during his time running a hedge fund. He's been jailed since September 2017 after he offered a $5,000 bounty for some of Hillary Clinton's hair.

