Qualcomm is sinking after Trump blocked its $117 billion takeover by Broadcom citing national security (AVGO, QCOM, INTC)

President Trump issued an executive order Monday blocking Broadcom's takeover bid for Qualcomm, citing national security.

Shares of Qualcomm sank on the news; while Broadcom rose slightly. Intel, a US competitor, also rose.

It is a highly unusual move by a President.

Shares of Qualcomm sank more than 5% in early trading Tuesday after President Donald Trump blocked Broadcom’s proposed buyout of the chipmaker in an executive order late Monday, citing national security.

The highly unusual order effectively squelches what could have been one of the largest technology acquisitions of all time. Trump said there was "credible evidence" that Broadcom "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States."

The deal was under scrutiny by a national-security panel called the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which advises Trump. CFIUS was concerned with what has been described as a hostile takeover of Qualcomm, its competitor and rival. Broadcom never made a deal with Qualcomm, though it has tried and failed several times.

Instead, Broadcom claimed power with an attempt to take over Qualcomm's 11-member board with six of its own nominees. President Trump's order blocks those nominees, as well as forced a rescheduled stockholder meeting, which Qualcomm said will take place on March 23.

Broadcom, which is incorporated in Singapore but traded on the Nasdaq exchange, was up about 1% early Tuesday as Wall Street worked out the full ramifications of the White House’s action.

"While Broadcom could look to challenge this move in theory, the Trump edict essentially kills any chances of this deal happening," wrote GBH Insights analyst Dan Ives in a note to clients on Monday.

Shares of San Diego-based Qualcomm are down 8% so far in 2018, while shares of Broadcom are down about 1.6%.

In a statement, Broadcom vowed to fight the order, saying it "strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns."

Intel, which competes directly with both Qualcomm and Broadcom, was up 2.1% at the time of writing. The merger would've created a very large competitor for the US chipmaker.

