RANKED: The 18 cheapest beach holiday destinations in Europe

If you're looking for a cheap beach holiday this summer, you should head to Bulgaria and Turkey.

(Krzyzak / Shutterstock)

The ranking looked at the price of nine typical holiday items – a cup of coffee, a bottle of local beer, a Coca-Cola, a glass of wine, a bottle of water, suncream, insect repellent, a two-course lunch for two, and a three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine – in order to produce a total cost for a holiday in each European beach destination.

While the ranking doesn't include the cost of flights or accommodation, it gives an idea of the total cost of purchases UK tourists are likely to make in each popular beach spot.

Scroll down to see the 18 cheapest beach holiday destinations in Europe, ranked in ascending order by the total cost of typical holiday expenses.

18. Sorrento, Italy — £122.65 ($174.90).

(BAHDANOVICH ALENA / Shutterstock)

Cup of coffee: £1.78

Bottle of local beer: £2.68

Coca-Cola: £2.23

Glass of wine: £2.68

Bottle of water: £0.89

Suncream: £8.92

Insect repellent: £7.14

Two-course lunch for two: £32.11

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £64.22



17. Ibiza, Spain — £117.91 ($168.14).

(Shutterstock/Pawel Kazmierczak)

Cup of coffee: £1.34

Bottle of local beer: £3.12

Coca-Cola: £2.23

Glass of wine: £3.57

Bottle of water: £0.80

Suncream: £17.75

Insect repellent: £8.83

Two-course lunch for two: £16.05

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £64.22



16. Limassol, Cyprus — £116.71 ($166.43).

(ms. Octopus/Shutterstock)

Cup of coffee: £2.68

Bottle of local beer: £2.68

Coca-Cola: £1.78

Glass of wine: £3.12

Bottle of water: £0.76

Suncream: £12.04

Insect repellent: £6.33

Two-course lunch for two: £23.10

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £64.22



15. Nice, France — £113.91 ($162.44).

(Shutterstock / LiliGraphie)

Cup of coffee: £1.43

Bottle of local beer: £3.12

Coca-Cola: £3.12

Glass of wine: £2.68

Bottle of water: £0.27

Suncream: £9.99

Insect repellent: £6.24

Two-course lunch for two: £26.76

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £60.30



14. Majorca, Spain — £108.43 ($154.62).

(iStock/LUNAMARINA)

Cup of coffee: £1.34

Bottle of local beer: £2.23

Coca-Cola: £2.23

Glass of wine: £3.57

Bottle of water: £0.49

Suncream: £13.38

Insect repellent: £4.46

Two-course lunch for two: £26.76

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £53.97



13. Porec, Croatia — £106.29 ($151.57).

(motorolka/Shutterstock)

Cup of coffee: £1.36

Bottle of local beer: £2.23

Coca-Cola: £2.48

Glass of wine: £3.47

Bottle of water: £0.74

Suncream: £7.43

Insect repellent: £4.96

Two-course lunch for two: £22.30

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £61.32



12. Lisbon Coast, Portugal — £101.23 ($144.35).

(Val Thoermer / Shutterstock)

Cup of coffee: £0.62

Bottle of local beer: £1.78

Coca-Cola: £1.78

Glass of wine: £3.57

Bottle of water: £1.78

Suncream: £6.24

Insect repellent: £7.14

Two-course lunch for two: £26.76

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £51.56



11. Halkidiki, Greece — £100.34 ($143.09).

(Aleksandar Todorovic / Shutterstock)

Cup of coffee: £3.12

Bottle of local beer: £4.46

Coca-Cola: £2.68

Glass of wine: £4.46

Bottle of water: £0.89

Suncream: £13.38

Insect repellent: £5.35

Two-course lunch for two: £26.76

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £39.24



10. Sliema, Malta — £98.60 ($140.60).

(Shutterstock/sakkmesterke)

Cup of coffee: £1.34

Bottle of local beer: £2.23

Coca-Cola: £1.78

Glass of wine: £3.21

Bottle of water: £1.25

Suncream: £11.24

Insect repellent: £2.89

Two-course lunch for two: £26.76

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £47.90



9. Zadar, Croatia — £98.13 ($139.93).

(xbrchx / Shutterstock)

Cup of coffee: £1.49

Bottle of local beer: £2.11

Coca-Cola: £2.11

Glass of wine: £3.10

Bottle of water: £0.74

Suncream: £9.29

Insect repellent: £4.96

Two-course lunch for two: £17.34

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £56.99



8. Corfu, Greece — £91.23 ($130.09).

(Shutterstock/Todoran Andrei)

Cup of coffee: £2.23

Bottle of local beer: £2.94

Coca-Cola: £1.78

Glass of wine: £3.12

Bottle of water: £0.89

Suncream: £7.14

Insect repellent: £6.24

Two-course lunch for two: £21.41

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £45.48



7. Paphos, Cyprus — £88.49 ($126.19).

(Krzyzak / Shutterstock)

Cup of coffee: £2.68

Bottle of local beer: £2.05

Coca-Cola: £2.23

Glass of wine: £3.39

Bottle of water: £0.24

Suncream: £7.84

Insect repellent: £5.49

Two-course lunch for two: £20.51

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £44.06



6. Costa Blanca, Spain — £83.58 ($119.19).

(funkyfrogstock/Shutterstock)

Cup of coffee: £1.34

Bottle of local beer: £1.78

Coca-Cola: £1.34

Glass of wine: £3.12

Bottle of water: £0.49

Suncream: £13.38

Insect repellent: £4.46

Two-course lunch for two: £21.41

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £36.26



5. Crete, Greece — £81.35 ($116.01).

(TravelSupermarket)

Cup of coffee: £2.23

Bottle of local beer: £2.23

Coca-Cola: £2.23

Glass of wine: £2.68

Bottle of water: £0.45

Suncream: £6.24

Insect repellent: £1.96

Two-course lunch for two: £21.41

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £41.92



4. Costa del Sol, Spain — £71.55 ($102.03).

(Madrugada Verde / Shutterstock)

Cup of coffee: £1.25

Bottle of local beer: £2.23

Coca-Cola: £1.69

Glass of wine: £2.23

Bottle of water: £0.35

Suncream: £4.41

Insect repellent: £2.76

Two-course lunch for two: £16.05

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £40.58



3. Algarve, Portugal — £68.24 ($97.31).

(Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock)

Cup of coffee: £0.62

Bottle of local beer: £0.98

Coca-Cola: £1.16

Glass of wine: £1.11

Bottle of water: £0.18

Suncream: £4.45

Insect repellent: £5.16

Two-course lunch for two: £15.88

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £38.70



2. Marmaris, Turkey — £56.88 ($81.11).

(Monticello/Shutterstock)

Cup of coffee: £1.40

Bottle of local beer: £2.21

Coca-Cola: £1.30

Glass of wine: £2.23

Bottle of water: £0.24

Suncream: £6.68

Insect repellent: £1.86

Two-course lunch for two: £9.31

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £31.65



1. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria — £43.44 ($61.95).

(Shutterstock/Dundanim)

Cup of coffee: £0.71

Bottle of local beer: £0.71

Coca-Cola: £0.95

Glass of wine: £1.19

Bottle of water: £0.38

Suncream: £2.38

Insect repellent: £2.38

Two-course lunch for two: £8.56

Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: £26.18



