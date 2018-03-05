Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Ripple's XRP sinks after Coinbase shuts down rumors it's listing the cryptocurrency


"We have made no decision to add additional assets to either GDAX or Coinbase," the company said in a tweet Monday.

  • Ripple's XRP is now down more than 4% on Monday, paring its earlier gains, after Coinbase shut down yet another rumor that it was planning to support the cryptocurrency.
  • "We have made no decision to add additional assets to either GDAX or Coinbase," the company said in a tweet Monday afternoon.
  • XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, surged as much as 6% Monday morning after a planned CNBC segment Tuesday featuring both Coinbase President Asiff Hirji and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse fueled rumors online that Coinbase might have been planning to announce support for XRP.
  • Ripple's XRP has fallen 53% this year.
