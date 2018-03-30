Salaries of top MTN bosses in Africa revealed

news

MTN CEO Rob Shuter earned almost $400,000 in his first 10 months on the job according to the company's 2017 annual report.

The company initiated a new management team in a difficult year which saw them blighted by efforts to pay off their record fine in Nigeria.

The report, published on Thursday, reveals that MTN’s new group CEO, Rob Shuter, took home R40.5m ($338,000) in salary, bonuses and other benefits and was given share incentive grants worth another R40.9m. These grants will mature in March 2020.