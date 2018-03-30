Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Salaries of top MTN bosses in Africa revealed


Salaries of top MTN bosses in Africa revealed

  • Published:

MTN published its 2017 annual report for 2017

play Ebenzer Asante heads MTN in Ghana

MTN CEO Rob Shuter earned almost $400,000 in his first 10 months on the job according to the company's 2017 annual report.

The company initiated a new management team in a difficult year which saw them blighted by efforts to pay off their record fine in Nigeria.

The report, published on Thursday, reveals that MTN’s new group CEO, Rob Shuter, took home R40.5m ($338,000) in salary, bonuses and other benefits and was given share incentive grants worth another R40.9m. These grants will mature in March 2020.

play

play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Amazon is fighting back after the White House says it has no...bullet
2 Finance Judge refuses to dismiss a shareholder class-action suit...bullet
3 Finance Chicago's CME makes £3.9 billion bid for Tory donor Michael...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Customers at a CVS store and pharmacy in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on December 4.
Finance What CVS is doing to mom-and-pop pharmacies in the US will make your blood boil
Tesla Model S P100D
Finance Tesla issues its largest recall to date, affecting 123,000 Model S vehicles (TSLA)
Dow
Finance Stocks surge to end the first quarter
null
Finance A key recession signal is back at levels last seen during the financial crisis