Snap is sinking after saying its looking into rolling back part of its redesign (SNAP)

Snap is testing a rollback of part of its unpopular redesign, Business Insider confirmed.

Shares are down more than 7% Wednesday.

Snap shares tumbled as much as 9.4% Wednesday following a Recode report, confirmed by Business Insider, that the company was testing a rollback of part of its Snapchat app redesign. They are currently down 7.74% at $14.42 apiece.

The December app redesign spurred controversy by splitting up celebrity stories from the user's personal contacts. In late February, celebrity user Kylie Jenner tweeted her own opinions on the change and said she no longer uses the app as a result of the update which led to a 7% decline in shares. Other celebrities have since voiced their displeasure with the redesign.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel held strong on his vision for the app, saying that the complaints about the redesign only "validate" the change.

But it looks like Spiegel may have finally succumbed to outside pressure. Snap confirmed its testing a new design that brings friends' "Stories" back to the "Discover" page.

"We are always listening to our community and will continue to test updates that we hope will give Snapchatters the best possible experience on our platform," said Snap spokesperson, in an email with Business Insider.

Snap is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on May 1. Wall Street is expecting an adjusted loss of $0.17 a share on revenue of $243.85 million.

Snap is down 3.48% this year.