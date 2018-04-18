Someone is selling 3 of Morgan A. Stanley's Morgan Stanley business cards on Craigslist for $1 million

news

Someone is selling the business cards of a trader who recently left Morgan Stanley on Craigslist for $1 million.

The former employee's name is Morgan A. Stanley.

Morgan A. Stanley has left Morgan Stanley. And now you can buy Morgan Stanley's old Morgan Stanley business cards.

Stanley, who recently left the bank of the same name, per reporting by Bloomberg News, was a trader on its fixed-income desk. Stanley joined the firm in 2012.

Now, someone is claiming to have possession of three of Stanley's old business cards and is selling them on Craigslist for a whopping $1 million.

Each is in a different condition, according to the advertisement.

The third card, according to the ad, is the "oldest and most pristine" and a "true gem."

To be sure, prices are negotiable.

Morgan Stanley (the bank) reported earnings on Wednesday. The bank beat analysts' expectations, reporting a number of records, which included highest ever figures for revenues and net income. Coincidentally, fixed-income revenues were strikingly impressive.

Morgan Stanley's fixed-income results of $1.9 billion for the first quarter of 2018 were only slightly behind those of rival Goldman Sachs, which posted revenues of $2.1 billion for the business. For Morgan Stanley, that marks the best quarter for the business since 2015.