Spotify opens for trading at $165.90 per share — landing a $30 billion valuation (SPOT)

Spotify went public on Tuesday through a so-called direct listing.

The stock opened for trading at $165.90 at a valuation of $30 billion.

Track the stock's first trading prices in real time.

The Swedish streaming-music giant Spotify began trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $165.90 a share on Tuesday at 12:44 p.m. ET at a valuation of $30 billion. The company set a reference price of $132 ahead of the debut.

In lieu of a traditional initial public offering, Spotify used what's known as a direct offering — something it described as a novel method for going public. It's the stock-trading equivalent of opening a store and hoping people will just stop in.

The direct listing also meant the company listed without underwriters, a set price, a set supply of shares, or a lock-up on existing investors.

As of January, Spotify had more subscribers than its closest competitors, with 70 million to Apple Music's 36 million paying subscribers. Apple Music, however, was growing at a much faster rate than Spotify: 5% versus 2%.

