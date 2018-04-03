Spotify slides off its debut price after 'novel' direct offering (SPOT)

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The Swedish music-streaming company's stock began trading shortly before 1 p.m. ET at a valuation of $30 billion.

Shares of Spotify slid more than 3% off their debut trading price on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday.

The Swedish streaming-music giant began trading $165.90 a share at 12:44 p.m. ET Tuesday, receiving a valuation of about $30 billion. The company had previously set a reference price of $132 ahead of the debut.

In lieu of a traditional initial public offering, Spotify used what's known as a direct offering — something it described as a "novel method" for going public. It's the stock-trading equivalent of opening a store and hoping people will just stop in.

The direct listing also meant the company listed without underwriters, a set price, a set supply of shares, or a lock-up on existing investors.

As of January, Spotify had 70 million subscribers, compared to Apple Music's 36 million. Apple Music, however, was growing at a much faster rate than Spotify: 5% versus 2%.

