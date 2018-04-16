Stocks close higher as markets shift their attention from geopolitical turmoil to corporate earnings

The S&P 500 hit its highest level in almost a month on Monday, as investors focused on earnings reports.
Stocks rose Monday as focus shifted from geopolitical turmoil to corporate earnings reports. Markets seemed comforted by a lack of immediate Russian retaliation after the US and its allies carried out air strikes against the Syrian government on Friday.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,574.79 +214.65 (+0.88%)
S&P 500: 2,680.52 +24.22 (+0.91%)
AUD/USD: 0.7780 +0.0015 (+0.19%)
ASX 200 SPI futures: 5,822.5 (+14.50) (+0.25%)
Here's Tuesday's economic calendar: