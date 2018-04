news

Stocks closed mixed Monday, with losses in technology shares and major aluminum company Arconic Inc. The 10-year Treasury yield soared to nearly 3%, and the dollar climbed.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,438.85 −24.09 (-0.10%)

S&P 500: 2,667.25 −2.89 (-0.11%)

AUD/USD: 0.7606 -0.0067 (-0.87%)

ASX 200 SPI futures: 5,879.5 +45 (+0.77%)

Here is Tuesday's economic calendar: