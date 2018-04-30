Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Stocks slide and oil spikes


Finance Stocks slide and oil spikes

  • Published: , Refreshed:

All three US indices closed lower on Monday, dragged lower by tech and industrial shares.

Benjamin Netanyahu play

Benjamin Netanyahu

(REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

All three major US indices closed lower Monday, dragged down by tech and industrial shares. Meanwhile, crude oil rose on the back of heightening tensions in the Middle East. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped, but remained close to the key level of 3%.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,163.15 −148.04 (-0.61%)

S&P 500: 2,655.57 −14.34 (-0.54%)

AUD/USD: 0.7529 -0.0051 (-0.67%)

ASX 200 SPI futures: 5,947.5 +0.5 (+0.01%)

  1. Oil prices rose as tensions between Israel and Iran escalated. Israel is suspected to be behind last night's airstrikes that killed more than a dozen Iranian fighters in northern Syria. On top of that, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of secretly working on a nuclear weapons program.
  2. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped, holding just below 3%. US Commerce Department data showed consumer spending ticked up in March and inflation stayed in line with the Fed's targets. The central bank will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday.
  3. Earnings season rolls on. Shares of McDonald's jumped nearly 6% after the fast-food giant beat analyst expectations. Shares of Arconic plunged more than 20% after the lightweight-metals company cut its profit forecast.
  4. Sprint sank nearly 14% after announcing a $14.6 billion merger with T-Mobile over the weekend. The selling came on the back of concerns that US regulators won't be kind to the deal.

Here is Tuesday's economic calendar:

  • The Reserve Bank of Australia announces its rate decision.
  • New Zealand reports unemployment numbers.
  • UK manufacturing data is due out.
  • French, German, Italian and most Swiss banks will be closed for Labor Day.
  • The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meets ahead of Wednesday's rate decision.
  • The Bank of Canada announces its rate decision. The country will also report GDP.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 From Poverty To Power These Ghanaians went from dirt poor to stinking richbullet
3 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

BRING ME TARIFFS LITTLE BOY!
Finance Trump's 'Art of the Squeal' could really screw up US trade
anthony scaramucci
Finance The Mooch's China deal is dead
President Donald Trump will meet with the pilots and flight attendants of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380.
Finance Trump will meet with the heroic crew that landed the fatal Southwest flight after the plane suffered an explosive engine failure (LUV)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Finance Tesla is burning through billions, and it's revealing an ugly reality about the company's financial situation (TSLA)