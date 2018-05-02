Stocks tumble as Fed holds rates steady and corporate earnings disappoint

Stocks slid on Wednesday, after the Fed left interest rates unchanged despite climbing inflation and some corporate earnings missed analyst expectations.
Stocks slid on Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged despite climbing inflation. The Dow Jones industrial average shed more than 150 points, dragged lower after disappointing earnings from Unum Group and Molson Coors. The 10-year Treasury yield held below 3%.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 23,923.91 −175.14 (0.73%)
S&P 500: 2,636.49 −18.31 (0.69%)
AUD/USD: 0.7490 0.0000 (0.00%)
ASX 200 SPI futures: 6,057.5 +59.0 (+0.98%)
Here is Thursday's economic calendar: