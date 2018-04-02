Taxpayers get an extra couple of days before filing their taxes this year — here's when tax day is in 2018

news

The 2018 tax day you need to know is Tuesday, April 17 — two days later than usual.

That's the day when individual tax returns are due to the IRS for tax year 2017.

It's also the last day to make a 2017 IRA contribution.



For freelancers or self-employed taxpayers, April 17 is also the deadline for making first quarter 2018 estimated tax payments.

And it's also the last day to make a contribution to a Roth IRA, or a traditional IRA — deductible or not — according to TurboTax.

The reason Tax Day doesn't fall on the 15th in 2018 is two-fold: First, April 15 falls on a Sunday this year. And second, Washington DC celebrates Emancipation Day on April 16. So Tax Day is pushed to the 17th.

Importantly, Americans filing tax returns in spring 2018 will not feel the effects of the Republicans' new tax law that was passed in December. That's because tax day 2018 is when you file your 2017 taxes.

The new law, signed by President Donald Trump, went into effect on January 1, 2018. And that means you won't feel the effects of it until spring 2019, when you file taxes for the previous year.

Elena Holodny contributed to an earlier version of this article.

