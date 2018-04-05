Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Teachers have gone on strike in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky — this is how much money teachers make in every state


Teachers in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky have gone on strike for better pay. Nationwide, teacher salaries have decreased over the past two decades.

Oklahoma teachers have the third lowest salaries in the country. play

Oklahoma teachers have the third lowest salaries in the country.

(Sue Ogrocki/AP)
  • The average salary for a public school teacher was $59,850 during the 2016-2017 academic year.
  • Teachers have gone on strike in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky to encourage salary increases.
  • The average teacher salary has dropped the most in Colorado, where educators earn 15% less than they did about 20 years ago when adjusted for inflation.

Teachers across the US want a raise. And in some states — West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky — they're walking out of the classroom to demand it.

Nationwide, the average public school teacher salary for the 2016-2017 school year was $59,850. While the nominal teacher salary has increased, when adjusted for inflation, average salary has dropped over time —about 1.6% lower than the $41,407 average in the 1999-2000 school year.

In February, West Virginia's public school teachers went on strike to protest the 1% and 2% salary increases scheduled over the next few years. After nine days, state legislators approved a 5% raise.

The West Virginia teacher walkout has encouraged other states to follow suit. (Technically, these are called "walkouts" because teacher strikes are illegal.)

Teachers in Oklahoma — where 20% of school districts have four-day school weeks due to budget restrictions — went on strike April 2 after a new budget was passed. Teachers haven't gotten a raise there since 2008, while class sizes are larger than the legally allowed maximum of 20 students per room.

Oklahoma governor Mary Fallin told CBS News that "teachers want more, but it's kind of like having a teenage kid that wants a better car."

In Kentucky, teachers are protesting too — fighting budget cuts and a plan to make teacher retirement pensions more like 401(k) accounts, according to The New York Times. In Arizona, teachers are asking for a 20% salary increase and are preparing for public protests.

States provide 46% of education funding and local governments are on the hook for the remaining 45.6% of costs, based on data from the National Education Association (NEA). Only 8.4% of all education funding for public schools comes from the federal government.

Education funding for schools and students varies widely from state to state. In Utah, $6,575 is spent on each student, while in New York spends $21,000 per pupil. The relationship between spending more money on education and higher academic achievement has been supported and opposed, with no clear answer available.

Teacher salaries have dropped the most in Colorado where educators earn 15% less now than they did about 20 years ago, when adjusted for inflation. On the flip side, Wyoming teachers have seen the largest pay raise with a salary about 20% higher than it would have been had it merely increased along with inflation.

Below, find out how much teachers make in each state. Salary data comes from the NEA, and inflation-adjusted salary increases were calculated by the National Center for Education Statistics. The amount spent per student comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2015 total public school spending per state.

51. South Dakota

51. South Dakota

(Dirk Lammers/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $42,668

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 2.4%

State spending per student: $8,937



50. Mississippi

50. Mississippi

(Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $42,925

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -6.0%

State spending per student: $8,456



49. Oklahoma

49. Oklahoma

(Sue Ogrocki/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $45,245

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 0.9%

State spending per student: $8,082



48. West Virginia

48. West Virginia

(Tyler Evert/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $45,701

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -8.9%

State spending per student: $11,359



47. Colorado

47. Colorado

(Duane Prokop/Getty)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $46,506

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -15.0%

State spending per student: $9,245



46. Utah

46. Utah

(Rick Bowmer/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $47,244

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -5.7%

State spending per student: $6,575



45. Arizona

45. Arizona

(Ross D. Franklin/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $47,403

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -10.4%

State spending per student: $7,489



44. New Mexico

44. New Mexico

(Morgan Lee/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $47,500

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 1.8%

State spending per student: $9,752



43. Idaho

43. Idaho

(Kate Haake/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $47,504

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 2.4%

State spending per student: $8,937



42. Kansas

42. Kansas

(Charlie Riedel/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $47,984

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -4.3%

State spending per student: $10,040



41. Missouri

41. Missouri

(Jeff Roberson/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $48,293

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -5.5%

State spending per student: $10,147



40. Tennessee

40. Tennessee

(Sanford Myers/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $448,456

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -6.9%

State spending per student: $8,726



39. South Carolina

39. South Carolina

(Jae C. Hong/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $48,598

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -6.0%

State spending per student: $9,953



38. Arkansas

38. Arkansas

(Danny Johnston/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $48,616

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 1.6%

State spending per student: $9,694



37. Alabama

37. Alabama

(Jeff White/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $48,868

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -7.1%

State spending per student: $9,128



36. Florida

36. Florida

(J Pat Carter/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $49,407

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -6.1%

State spending per student: $8,881



35. North Carolina

35. North Carolina

(Gerry Broome/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $49,837

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -11.8%

State spending per student: $8,687



34. Louisiana

34. Louisiana

(Gerald Herbert/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $50,000

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 5.4%

State spending per student: $11,010



33. Indiana

33. Indiana

(Darron Cummings/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $50,554

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -15.7%

State spending per student: $9,687



32. Virginia

32. Virginia

(Steve Helber/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $51,049

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -8.1%

State spending per student: $11,237



31. Maine

31. Maine

(Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $51,077

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 0.2%

State spending per student: $13,257



30. Montana

30. Montana

(Michelle Dahlberg/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $51,422

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 11.7%

State spending per student: $11,028



29. North Dakota

29. North Dakota

(Dave Kolpack/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $51,618

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 20.6%

State spending per student: $13,320



28. Nebraska

28. Nebraska

(Nati Harnik/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $52,338

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 9.9%

State spending per student: $11,946



27. Kentucky

27. Kentucky

(Timothy D. Easley/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $52,339

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 0.4%

State spending per student: $9,630



26. Texas

26. Texas

(Eric Gay/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $52,575

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -2.4%

State spending per student: $8,861



25. Washington

25. Washington

(Elaine Thompson/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $54,147

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -8.0%

State spending per student: $10,735



24. Georgia

24. Georgia

(Todd Stone/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $54,602

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -7.1%

State spending per student: $9,427



23. Wisconsin

23. Wisconsin

(Morry Gash/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $54,998

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -6.8%

State spending per student: $11,375



22. Iowa

22. Iowa

(Steve Pope/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $55,443

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 8.4%

State spending per student: $10,944



21. Ohio

21. Ohio

(Tony Dejak/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $57,000

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -4.0%

State spending per student: $11,637



20. New Hampshire

20. New Hampshire

(Jim Cole/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $57,253

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 5.9%

State spending per student: $14,697



19. Minnesota

19. Minnesota

(Jim Mone/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $57,346

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 0.5%

State spending per student: $11,949



18. Nevada

18. Nevada

(Julie Jacobson/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $57,376

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 1.6%

State spending per student: $8,615



17. Hawaii

17. Hawaii

(Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $57,674

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -0.8%

State spending per student: $12,855



16. Wyoming

16. Wyoming

(Mead Gruver/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $58,650

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 19.9%

State spending per student: $16,055



15. Vermont

15. Vermont

(Tony Talbot/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $60,187

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 11.2%

State spending per student: $18,039



14. Delaware

14. Delaware

(Steve Ruark/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $60,214

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -5.5%

State spending per student: $14,120



13. Illinois

13. Illinois

(Peter Wynn Thompson/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $61,602

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -7.5%

State spending per student: $13,755



12. Oregon

12. Oregon

(Don Ryan/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $61,631

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 1.6%

State spending per student: $10,442



11. Michigan

11. Michigan

(Carlos Osorio/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $62,200

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -11.5%

State spending per student: $11,482



10. Pennsylvania

10. Pennsylvania

(Matt Rourke/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $62,200

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -11.5%

State spending per student: $11,482



9. Rhode Island

9. Rhode Island

(Steven Senne/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $66,477

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -1.4%

State spending per student: $15,179



8. Maryland

8. Maryland

(Patrick Semansky/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $66,961

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 6.1%

State spending per student: $14,192



7. Alaska

7. Alaska

(Seanna O'Sullivan/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $68,138

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 2.3%

State spending per student: $20,172



6. New Jersey

6. New Jersey

(Julio Cortez/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $69,623

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -6.6%

State spending per student: $18,235



5. Connecticut

5. Connecticut

(Elise Amendola/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $72,561

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -2.2%

State spending per student: $18,377



4. Washington, DC

4. Washington, DC

(Brendan Hoffman/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $76,131

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 12.8%

State spending per student: $19,396



3. Massachusetts

3. Massachusetts

(Mary Altaffer/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $77,804

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 16.5%

State spending per student: $15,592



2. California

2. California

(Reed Saxon/AP)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $78,711

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 15.2%

State spending per student: $10,467



1. New York

1. New York

(Getty)

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $79,637

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 8.9%

State spending per student: $21,206



