Teachers have gone on strike in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky — this is how much money teachers make in every state

The average salary for a public school teacher was $59,850 during the 2016-2017 academic year.

Teachers have gone on strike in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky to encourage salary increases.

The average teacher salary has dropped the most in Colorado, where educators earn 15% less than they did about 20 years ago when adjusted for inflation.

Teachers across the US want a raise. And in some states — West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky — they're walking out of the classroom to demand it.

Nationwide, the average public school teacher salary for the 2016-2017 school year was $59,850. While the nominal teacher salary has increased, when adjusted for inflation, average salary has dropped over time —about 1.6% lower than the $41,407 average in the 1999-2000 school year.

In February, West Virginia's public school teachers went on strike to protest the 1% and 2% salary increases scheduled over the next few years. After nine days, state legislators approved a 5% raise.

The West Virginia teacher walkout has encouraged other states to follow suit. (Technically, these are called "walkouts" because teacher strikes are illegal.)

Teachers in Oklahoma — where 20% of school districts have four-day school weeks due to budget restrictions — went on strike April 2 after a new budget was passed. Teachers haven't gotten a raise there since 2008, while class sizes are larger than the legally allowed maximum of 20 students per room.

Oklahoma governor Mary Fallin told CBS News that "teachers want more, but it's kind of like having a teenage kid that wants a better car."

In Kentucky, teachers are protesting too — fighting budget cuts and a plan to make teacher retirement pensions more like 401(k) accounts, according to The New York Times. In Arizona, teachers are asking for a 20% salary increase and are preparing for public protests.

States provide 46% of education funding and local governments are on the hook for the remaining 45.6% of costs, based on data from the National Education Association (NEA). Only 8.4% of all education funding for public schools comes from the federal government.

Education funding for schools and students varies widely from state to state. In Utah, $6,575 is spent on each student, while in New York spends $21,000 per pupil. The relationship between spending more money on education and higher academic achievement has been supported and opposed, with no clear answer available.

Teacher salaries have dropped the most in Colorado where educators earn 15% less now than they did about 20 years ago, when adjusted for inflation. On the flip side, Wyoming teachers have seen the largest pay raise with a salary about 20% higher than it would have been had it merely increased along with inflation.

Below, find out how much teachers make in each state. Salary data comes from the NEA, and inflation-adjusted salary increases were calculated by the National Center for Education Statistics. The amount spent per student comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2015 total public school spending per state.

51. South Dakota

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $42,668

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 2.4%



State spending per student: $8,937

50. Mississippi

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $42,925

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -6.0%



State spending per student: $8,456

49. Oklahoma

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $45,245

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 0.9%



State spending per student: $8,082

48. West Virginia

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $45,701

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -8.9%



State spending per student: $11,359

47. Colorado

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $46,506

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -15.0%



State spending per student: $9,245

46. Utah

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $47,244

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -5.7%



State spending per student: $6,575

45. Arizona

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $47,403

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -10.4%



State spending per student: $7,489

44. New Mexico

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $47,500

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 1.8%



State spending per student: $9,752

43. Idaho

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $47,504

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 2.4%



State spending per student: $8,937

42. Kansas

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $47,984

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -4.3%



State spending per student: $10,040

41. Missouri

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $48,293

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -5.5%



State spending per student: $10,147

40. Tennessee

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $448,456

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -6.9%



State spending per student: $8,726

39. South Carolina

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $48,598

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -6.0%



State spending per student: $9,953

38. Arkansas

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $48,616

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 1.6%



State spending per student: $9,694

37. Alabama

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $48,868

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -7.1%



State spending per student: $9,128

36. Florida

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $49,407

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -6.1%



State spending per student: $8,881

35. North Carolina

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $49,837

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -11.8%



State spending per student: $8,687

34. Louisiana

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $50,000

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 5.4%



State spending per student: $11,010

33. Indiana

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $50,554

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -15.7%



State spending per student: $9,687

32. Virginia

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $51,049

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -8.1%



State spending per student: $11,237

31. Maine

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $51,077

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 0.2%



State spending per student: $13,257

30. Montana

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $51,422

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 11.7%



State spending per student: $11,028

29. North Dakota

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $51,618

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 20.6%



State spending per student: $13,320

28. Nebraska

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $52,338

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 9.9%



State spending per student: $11,946

27. Kentucky

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $52,339

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 0.4%



State spending per student: $9,630

26. Texas

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $52,575

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -2.4%



State spending per student: $8,861

25. Washington

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $54,147

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -8.0%



State spending per student: $10,735

24. Georgia

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $54,602

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -7.1%



State spending per student: $9,427

23. Wisconsin

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $54,998

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -6.8%



State spending per student: $11,375

22. Iowa

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $55,443

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 8.4%



State spending per student: $10,944

21. Ohio

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $57,000

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -4.0%



State spending per student: $11,637

20. New Hampshire

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $57,253

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 5.9%



State spending per student: $14,697

19. Minnesota

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $57,346

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 0.5%



State spending per student: $11,949

18. Nevada

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $57,376

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 1.6%



State spending per student: $8,615

17. Hawaii

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $57,674

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -0.8%



State spending per student: $12,855

16. Wyoming

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $58,650

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 19.9%



State spending per student: $16,055

15. Vermont

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $60,187

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 11.2%



State spending per student: $18,039

14. Delaware

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $60,214

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -5.5%



State spending per student: $14,120

13. Illinois

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $61,602

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -7.5%



State spending per student: $13,755

12. Oregon

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $61,631

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 1.6%



State spending per student: $10,442

11. Michigan

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $62,200

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -11.5%



State spending per student: $11,482

10. Pennsylvania

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $62,200

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -11.5%



State spending per student: $11,482

9. Rhode Island

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $66,477

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -1.4%



State spending per student: $15,179

8. Maryland

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $66,961

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 6.1%



State spending per student: $14,192

7. Alaska

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $68,138

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 2.3%



State spending per student: $20,172

6. New Jersey

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $69,623

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -6.6%



State spending per student: $18,235

5. Connecticut

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $72,561

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: -2.2%

State spending per student: $18,377

4. Washington, DC

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $76,131

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 12.8%



State spending per student: $19,396

3. Massachusetts

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $77,804

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 16.5%



State spending per student: $15,592

2. California

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $78,711

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 15.2%



State spending per student: $10,467

1. New York

2016-2017 average teacher salary: $79,637

Change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000: 8.9%



State spending per student: $21,206