Tesla is falling after Elon Musk jokes about the company going bankrupt (TSLA)

Tesla's stock was down on Monday morning following a string of negative news stories.

The company is expected to fall short of first-quarter vehicle deliveries and earnings projections, Moody's has downgraded its debt, and the company is involved in a National Transportation Safety Board investigation over a crash involving its Autopilot driving system.

Still, CEO Elon Musk made light of the news in a series of tweets, claiming Tesla was going "bankrupt" and he was drinking too much tequila.

However, the company has serious problems ahead as the electric carmaker struggles to contain a wave of negative news including analyst forecast cuts for its first-quarter vehicle deliveries and earnings, a Moody's downgrade of its debt, and a car crash involving the company's semi-autonomous driving system, Autopilot.

The company is expected to report deliveries of its mass-market Model 3 coming in well below its previous projections, as well as a financial loss as the company struggles to address its production bottlenecks and deliver its Model 3 to customers.

Moreover, Moody's downgrade of Tesla's debt only serves to dampen investors mood around the company. Most carmakers rely on a good credit rating because production and operating costs are capital intensive.

Meanwhile, the company is facing yet another National Transportation Safety Board investigation into a deadly crash involving its semi-self driving system, AutoPilot. The fatal crash in California last week follows a deadly 2016 Autopilot crash in Florida that is still under investigation.

Still, Tesla shareholders showed confidence in the company's leader, approving a new performance-based compensation package for Musk, which is contingent upon Tesla reaching a $650 billion market cap.

Tesla's stock was trading at $257 per share.