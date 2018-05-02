Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Tesla is rallying after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss (TSLA)


Finance Tesla is rallying after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The stock has been flirting with a key resistance level ahead of the earnings report that sent the stock rallying. Tesla reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $3.35 per share.

Image
  • Tesla stock price earnings revenue loss elon musk
    Tesla stock price earnings revenue loss elon musk   
  • Tesla stock price earnings
    Tesla stock price earnings   
Tesla stock price earnings revenue loss elon musk play

Tesla stock price earnings revenue loss elon musk

(Markets Insider)

Tesla on Wednesday reported first quarter earnings results that were better than Wall Street analysts had expected.

Here are the key numbers:

  • Adjusted losses per share: $3.35 versus an expected $3.42
  • Revenue: $3.41 billion versus an expected $3.32 billion
  • Cash burn: $1.05 billion

The stock initially popped as high as 3% before sinking slightly, and was hovering near 1% at the time of writing.

Tesla produced 2,270 Model 3 sedans per week in April, it said in the earnings release. The auto-news website Electrek reported last month that Tesla was aiming to produce 6,000 Model 3 cars per week by the end of June to hit its weekly target of 5,000 after accounting for a margin of error.

The company also said it aimed to achieve profitability and a positive cash flow by the third and fourth quarters.

Tesla's latest earnings come after a slew of headlines that have hurt its stock price this year, including a fatal crash and subsequent NTSB investigation, "production hell" for its Model 3 sedan, and an exposé of dangerous factory floor conditions.

The earnings are also a test for short sellers, who have piled on record bets that Tesla's stock price will fall. As of Wednesday, 39.42 million Tesla shares were borrowed for short bets, representing 31% of the shares available for trading, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

Wednesday's after-hours gains bring Tesla's stock price back above a key $300 resistance level that it has been flirting with throughout 2018.

Akin Oyedele contributed to this report.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Finance Tesla says its days of burning cash are coming to an end as...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

lloyd blankfein goldman sachs chairman and ceo
Finance Bitcoin pops after report Goldman Sachs will start trading products linked to crypto
elon musk
Finance Tesla just doubled down on its plan to create the 'machine that builds the machine' (TSLA)
Tesla said the $35,000 version of the Model 3 could start to become available "in about two months."
Finance Tesla hints at when its $35,000 Model 3 will actually arrive (TSLA)
Spotify stock price earnings per share revenue loss profit
Finance Spotify is tumbling after its earnings miss (SPOT)