Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Tesla is rallying after shareholders approve Elon Musk's compensation (TSLA)


Finance Tesla is rallying after shareholders approve Elon Musk's compensation (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tesla's shareholders are expected to vote on Elon Musk's compensation package on Wednesday.

null play

null

(Aaron Bernstein / Reuters)

Shares of Tesla were rallying, up 3.5%, after shareholders voted to approve chairman and CEO Elon Musk's compensation package.

The pay package will better align Musk's interests with the company as it will grant him $2.6 billion in stock options based on performance targets. The "compensation performance award" will give Musk options with 12 potential vesting tranches if the company hits performance targets on both a top- and bottom-line basis over 10 years, according to the SEC proxy filing.

Musk will not receive any salary, cash bonuses, or equity that vests "simply by the passage of time," Tesla's board said in the filing.

Musk and his brother, Kimbal, both members of the board, have recused themselves from the vote.

"If all of these milestones were to be achieved, Tesla will have meaningfully achieved its mission of transitioning the world to sustainable energy and will have become one of the most valuable and successful companies in the world," the board stated in the filing.

The vote comes amid a slump in Tesla's stock performance. Its shares have fallen 18.5% since hitting an all-time high in September.

Many industry watchers have cast doubts on the company's ability to move past its production bottlenecks, largely precipitated by lag times in producing battery modules for its electrical vehicles.

Tesla's stock was down 0.63% this year.

Read more about why one analyst thinks Tesla will miss its targets this quarter.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance KPMG just dropped a new message for all uniBank customers a day...bullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Finance Meet the kids of the richest black billionaires in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a massive new pay package.
Finance Tesla shareholders have approved Elon Musk's massive new pay package (TSLA)
United has struggled to rehabilitate its image over the past year.
Finance 2 veteran United flight attendants won $800,000 in a lawsuit after a supervisor made an absurd claim about iPads (UAL)
Jeff Bezos is in a league of his own.
Finance Jeff Bezos made an average of $107 million per day last year — here's how much the richest people in the world earned every 24 hours
null
Finance Target could be the biggest winner in the Toys R Us sweepstakes (TGT)