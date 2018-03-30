Tesla issues its largest recall to date, affecting 123,000 Model S vehicles (TSLA)

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The recall affects some 123,000 Model S vehicles built after April 2016.

  • Tesla has issued its largest recall to date, involving the Model S luxury sedan's power steering system.
  • Three bolts holding the power steering motor in place can corrode and either come loose or break, possibly causing a loss of power steering. Manual steering would still work, the Associated Press reported.
  • The recall affects some 123,000 vehicles worldwide, that were built after April 2016.

Tesla has issued a worldwide recall related to the power steering systems in 123,000 of its electric Model S vehicles.

Three bolts holding the power steering motor in place can corrode and either come loose or break, possibly causing a loss of power steering, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. Manual steering would still work in such a case.

According to Tesla, the problem is infrequent and typically occurs in cold-weather regions where salt is used to clear snow and ice on the road. No crashes or injuries have been reported, the Associated Press said.

The voluntary recall is specific to Model S cars that were built after April 2016, but has so far affected only 0.02% of the Model S vehicles that fall under the recall's guidelines, Tesla said.

This is a developing story. Click here for the latest version.

