Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Tesla just doubled down on its plan to create the 'machine that builds the machine' (TSLA)


Finance Tesla just doubled down on its plan to create the 'machine that builds the machine' (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tesla just made it clear that its future lies in automation. The company acknowledged that ramping up automation for the Model 3 caused major delays, but said that any new manufacturing process is going to come with challenges.

elon musk play

elon musk

(Chris Pizzello / AP)

  • Tesla just made it clear that robots will be key to the company's future despite the problems automation has caused with the production of the Model 3.
  • In April, CEO Elon Musk said that humans were underrated and that he regretted using so many robots to make the Model 3.
  • But in Tesla's first-quarter earnings letter, the company made it clear that it's still betting big on automation.


Tesla just made it clear that robots will be key to the company's future despite the problems automation has caused with the production of the Model 3.

In April, CEO Elon Musk said that humans were underrated and that he regretted using so many robots to make the Model 3.

"Yes, excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake. To be precise, my mistake," he said on Twitter.

But in Tesla's first-quarter earnings letter, the company made it clear that it's still betting big on automation.

"We’ve spoken at great length about the “machine that builds the machine” and why it is so important to Tesla’s long-term success. Fundamentally, we believe that thinking about a factory in the same way that people think about the product itself creates the potential for a step change in manufacturing that will create enormous benefits for quality, cost, efficiency and employee safety," the company said.

"Based on every measurable metric, Model 3 is already the highest quality vehicle we have ever produced, and this is unquestionably due in large part to automation," Tesla said.

The company acknowledged that ramping up automation for the Model 3 caused major delays, but said that any new manufacturing process is going to come with challenges.

"A step change in manufacturing doesn’t come without its challenges, particularly early in the process, and we made a mistake by adding too much automation too quickly," Tesla said.

The company added that it temporarily decreased the amount of automation used in some parts of the manufacturing process, like battery modules, material flow, and two steps of the general assembly process.

In April, a Reveal report criticized the safety conditions at the Fremont, California, factory where it makes cars, but the company said automation has had a positive effect on safety.

"We’ve been able to create significant safety benefits in the factory," the company said, citing changes to previously "ergonomically challenging" tasks on the production line.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Finance Tesla says its days of burning cash are coming to an end as...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

lloyd blankfein goldman sachs chairman and ceo
Finance Bitcoin pops after report Goldman Sachs will start trading products linked to crypto
Tesla said the $35,000 version of the Model 3 could start to become available "in about two months."
Finance Tesla hints at when its $35,000 Model 3 will actually arrive (TSLA)
Tesla stock price earnings revenue loss elon musk
Finance Tesla is rallying after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss (TSLA)
Spotify stock price earnings per share revenue loss profit
Finance Spotify is tumbling after its earnings miss (SPOT)