Tesla reports smaller loss than expected (TSLA)


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tesla's earnings come after a slew of headlines that have hurt its stock price this year, including a fatal crash and subsequent NTSB investigation, "production hell" for its Model 3 sedan, and an exposé of dangerous factory floor conditions.

Tesla on Wednesday reported a smaller loss than expected in the first quarter, as it ramped up production of its Model 3 sedan.

The electric-car and solar-panel maker reported an adjusted loss per share of $3.35 on revenue of $3.41 billion. Analysts had forecast an adjusted loss of $3.42 per share on revenues of $3.32 billion, according to Bloomberg.

In addition to the loss per share, analysts are paying attention to Tesla's cash burn. The auto-news website Electrek reported last month that Tesla was aiming to produce 6,000 Model 3 cars per week by the end of June to hit its weekly target of 5,000 after accounting for a margin of error.

The company's earnings come after a slew of headlines that have hurt its stock price this year, including a fatal crash and subsequent NTSB investigation, "production hell" for its Model 3 sedan, and an exposé of dangerous factory floor conditions.

The earnings are also a test for short sellers, who have piled on record bets that Tesla's stock price will fall. As of Wednesday, 39.42 million Tesla shares were borrowed for short bets, representing 31% of the shares available for trading, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

The stock rose to as high as $306.85 per share on Wednesday, breaching the key $300 resistance level.

