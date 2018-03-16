Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The 27 most 'miserable' countries in the world


Countries with extremely high unemployment and inflation rates are considered miserable because of desperate economic conditions.

Violent protests are common in South Africa.

  • A country's unemployment and inflation rates are strong indicators of how its economy is doing.
  • Greece and Spain are among the most miserable countries in Europe by this economic measure, the "Misery Index."
  • These are the 27 most "miserable" countries — places where the unemployment rate combined with the inflation rate is above 15%.

It's hard to get by when you don't have a job and the cost of living keeps rising.

This is the maxim behind economist Arthur Okun's "Misery Index," which adds together a country's unemployment and inflation rates. The higher the number, the more "miserable" your country.

There has been criticism of the index. Extensive studies have shown that unemployment influences happiness (or, rather, unhappiness) significantly more than inflation.

Still, few would argue that both unemployment and inflation are bad when they are very high.

In light of that, Business Insider compiled a list of the 27 most miserable countries based on 2017 data available at the CIA World Factbook. Some countries struggle with both high unemployment and inflation, while others have one rate asymmetrically higher than the other.

Some countries are absent from the list because data was either unavailable or outdated. Venezuela and South Sudan — for instance — are both going through periods of massive inflation but the CIA World Factbook does not provide a rate for either country.

Elena Holodny contributed to a previous version of this story.

27. Jamaica

(Reuters/Phil Noble)

Misery-index score: 15.6

CPI inflation: 3.4%

Unemployment: 12.2%



26. Tunisia

(Reuters/Anis Mili)

Misery-index score: 17.5

CPI inflation: 4.5%

Unemployment: 13.0%



25. Eritrea

(Karen Prinsloo/AP)

Misery-index score: 17.6

CPI inflation: 9.0%

Unemployment: 8.6%



24. Uzbekistan

(Anvar Ilyasov/AP)

Misery-index score: 17.9

CPI inflation: 13.0%

Unemployment: 4.9%



23. Azerbaijan

(Aziz Karimov/AP)

Misery-index score: 18.0

CPI inflation: 12.0%

Unemployment: 6.0%



22. Serbia

(Reuters/STR New)

Misery-index score: 19.4

CPI inflation: 3.4%

Unemployment: 16.0%



21. Jordan

(Nader Daoud/AP)

Misery-index score: 19.8

CPI inflation: 3.3%

Unemployment: 16.5%



20. Armenia

(Sergei Grits/AP)

Misery-index score: 20.8

CPI inflation: 1.9%

Unemployment: 18.9%



19. Turkey

(AP)

Misery-index score: 22.1

CPI inflation: 10.9%

Unemployment: 11.2%



18. Bosnia and Herzegovina

(REUTERS/Tomas Bravo)

Misery-index score: 22.3

CPI inflation: 1.8%

Unemployment: 20.5%



17. Ukraine

(Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

Misery-index score: 22.6

CPI inflation: 12.8%

Unemployment: 9.5%



16. Iran

(AP)

Misery-index score: 22.9

CPI inflation: 10.5%

Unemployment: 12.4%



15. Greece

(Reuters/Yannis Behrakis)

Misery-index score: 23.5

CPI inflation: 1.2%

Unemployment: 22.3%



14. Ghana

(Sunday Alamba/AP)

Misery-index score: 23.7

CPI inflation: 11.8%

Unemployment: 11.9%



13. Macedonia

(Reuters/Ognen Teofilovski)

Misery-index score: 23.7

CPI inflation: 0.3%

Unemployment: 23.4%



12. Spain

(Reuters/Juan Medina)

Misery-index score: 29.1

CPI inflation: 2.0%

Unemployment: 27.1%



11. Nigeria

(Sunday Alamba/AP)

Misery-index score: 29.7

CPI inflation: 16.3%

Unemployment: 13.4%



10. Suriname

(Ertugrul Kilic/AP)

Misery-index score: 31.4

CPI inflation: 22.3%

Unemployment: 9.1%



9. Lesotho

(Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Misery-index score: 32.0

CPI inflation: 3.9%

Unemployment: 28.1%



8. South Africa

(Reuters/Mike Hutchings)

Misery-index score: 33.0

CPI inflation: 5.4%

Unemployment: 27.6%



7. Argentina

(Reuters/Marcos Brindicci)

Misery-index score: 35.0

CPI inflation: 26.9%

Unemployment: 8.1%



6. Egypt

(REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih)

Misery-index score: 35.7

CPI inflation: 23.5%

Unemployment: 12.2%



5. Mozambique

(Ilec Vilaculo/AP)

Misery-index score: 39.9

CPI inflation: 17.5%

Unemployment: 22.4%



4. Sudan

(Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP)

Misery-index score: 46.5

CPI inflation: 26.9%

Unemployment: 19.6%



3. Yemen

(Reuters/Mohamed al-Sayaghi)

Misery-index score: 47.0

CPI inflation: 20.0%

Unemployment: 27%



2. Djibouti

(Reuters/Thomas Mukoya)

Misery-index score: 63.0

CPI inflation: 3.0%

Unemployment: 60%



1. Syria

(Thomson Reuters)

Misery-index score: 75.5

CPI inflation: 25.5%

Unemployment: 50.0%



