The 36 hottest cars we saw at the New York Auto Show

The 2018 New York Auto Show saw major car reveals from brands such as Acura, Cadillac, Nissan, Jaguar, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

The show focused more on cars for everyday life instead of Geneva's supercars bonanza.

The 2018 New York International Auto Show ended on April 8.

The 2018 New York International Auto Show came to an end over the weekend at the Javits Center.

This year, the big story is crossover SUVs. And they were here en masse, in every color, size, and price point imaginable. It makes perfect sense because crossovers are the hottest segment of the market.

This year, major brands such as Acura, Audi, Cadillac, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lincoln, Nissan, Jaguar, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen all unveiled important new product offerings.

However, there were also plenty of concept cars, sedans, sports cars, EVs, and supercars to check out.

Here's a quick rundown of some of the coolest and most important cars at this year's show:

This year, the New York Auto Show was dominated by mainstream, mass-market brands — especially crossovers and SUVs. Volkswagen led the way with the Atlas Cross Sport. It's a five-seat crossover concept based on the brand's existing seven-seat Atlas SUV.

Alongside the Cross Sport was the Volkswagen Atas Tanoak Concept. It's a crossover utility truck concept that may one day make it to US showrooms.

Other heavy hitters to debut at the show included the 2019 Toyota RAV4 ...

... The 2019 Subaru Forester, ...

... The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, and...

... The 2019 Hyundai Tucson.

Luxury brands also got in on the action. Acura introduced a pair of new crossovers with the all-new compact 2019 RDX, and ...

... The performance-oriented, mid-size 2019 MDX A-SPEC.

The compact 2019 Cadillac XT4 is made its world debut in New York ...

... As did the 2019 Lincoln Aviator.

The subcompact Lexus UX crossover made its North American debut.

GMC's rugged Sierra AT4 made it world debut in New York while...

... The new RAM 1500 and...

.... The newly revived Ford Ranger both made an appearance.

The performance crossover SUVs also made their presence felt. New York marked the global debuts of the 550-horsepower 2019 Jaguar F-PACE and ...

... the 590-horsepower, Ferrari-engined 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo.

The Lamborghini's new 650 horsepower Urus also graced the show stands in New York.

The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE and ...

... the Hyundai Kona electric are both made their US debuts.

And then there's the star of the New York show floor: the all-electric Genesis Essentia grand tourer concept. The sleek show car gave us a glimpse at the future of one of the world's most exciting new brands.

Mazda showed off its Kai concept car. This would make a stunning next-generation Mazda 3.

There were also plenty of sedans at the show. The 2019 Honda Insight hybrid ...

... The 2019 Ford Fusion,...

... The 2019 Nissan Altima, and...

... The 2019 Kia K900 are all made their world debuts.

Audi's new A6 sedan and ...

... the compact Genesis G70 made their US debuts.

Volvo's stunning V60 wagon made its North American debut while...

.... BMW showed off its new hybrid i8 Roadster and...

... Updated i8 Coupe.

Finally, there's the muscle of the show. There's the new, 550-horsepower, twin-turbo Cadillac CT6 V-Sport ...

... The 444-horsepower 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback ...

... The 520-horsepower 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, ...

... The 639 horsepower Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe,...

... the 1,500-horsepower Bugatti Chiron Sport and...

...The 1,914 horsepower all-electric Rimac C2 supercar.