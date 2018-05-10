news
The richest musicians in Britain have been revealed by The Sunday Times Rich List.
The full annual Rich List, which will be published on Sunday May 13, calculates the wealth of the 1,000 richest people in Britain based on "identifiable wealth," including land, property, assets such as art and racehorses, and significant shares in public companies. It does not, however, include money in private bank accounts.
In the music industry, Ed Sheeran made more money (£28 million) than any other British musician in the past year thanks to his album "÷," putting his overall wealth at £80 million and giving him a spot tied at 35th place.
According to the rich list, he is worth today what Sir Paul McCartney was worth in 1989 when the first list was published — and McCartney's wealth has since grown by 925%.
Scroll down to see the 36 richest musicians in Britain, ranked in ascending order by wealth.
=35. Ed Sheeran — £80 million. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
=35. Gary Barlow (Take That) — £80 million. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images)
=31. Pete Townshend (The Who) and Rachel Fuller — £82 million. (Brendan Hoffman / Getty)
=31. Will Champion (Coldplay) — £82 million. (Kevin Winter / Getty)
=31. Jonny Buckland (Coldplay) — £82 million. (Kevin Winter / Getty)
=31. Guy Berryman (Coldplay) — £82 million. (Kevin Winter / Getty)
30. Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) — £92 million. (Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty)
29. Chris Martin (Coldplay) — £94 million. (Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images)
28. Enya — £104 million. (Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty)
=26. Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) — £105 million. (Getty Images)
John Deacon, left. (Reuters)
25. David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) — £115 million. (Gareth Cattermole / Getty)
24. Phil Collins (Genesis) — £120 million. (Getty)
23. Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) — £125 million. (Ian Gavan / Getty)
22. Roger Taylor (Queen) — £130 million. (John Phillips / Getty)
21. Brian May (Queen) — £135 million. (Reuters)
=18. Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones) — £140 million. (Kevin Winter / Getty)
=18. Calvin Harris — £140 million. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
=18. Adele — £140 million. (Frazer Harrison/Getty)
17. Ozzy Osbourne (Black Sabbath) and Sharon Osbourne — £145 million. (John Phillips / Getty)
16. Sir Tim Rice — £152 million. (Ben Pruchnie / Getty)
15. Sir Tom Jones — £163 million. (Andrew Parsons / WPA Pool / Getty)
14. Robbie Williams (Take That) — £165 million. (Gareth Cattermole / Getty)
=12. Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) — £175 million. (Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)
=12. Eric Clapton (Cream) — £175 million. (chris87 / Shutterstock.com)
11. Sir Rod Stewart — £180 million. (Getty/Cindy Ord)
10. Sting (The Police) — £190 million. (Giulio Origlia / Getty)
9. Michael Flatley — £202 million. (Alexandra Beier / Getty)
8. Sir Ringo Starr (The Beatles) — £220 million. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison (widow and son of George Harrison, The Beatles) — £230 million. (Ethan Miller / Getty)
6. Keith Richards (The Rolling Stones) — £245 million. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
5. Sir Mick Jagger (The Rolling Stones) — £260 million. (Getty/Simone Joyner)
4. Sir Elton John — £300 million. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
3. U2 — £569 million. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
2. Lord Lloyd-Webber — £740 million. (Stuart C. Wilson / Getty)
1. Sir Paul McCartney (The Beatles) and Nancy Shevell — £820 million. (Lester Cohen/WireImage via Getty Images)