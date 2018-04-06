The best beer in every state, according to beer enthusiasts across the US

news

Americans love their beer. And when traveling out of state, a visit to the local brewery is one of the best ways to sample the culture.

For 15 years, Zymurgy Magazine — the official magazine of the American Homebrewers Association — has asked the group's tens of thousands of members to cast votes for the best beers in the country. The idea is that Zymurgy readers, as homebrewers, have more refined palates than most and can suss out the best.

In addition to ranking the top 10 beers in the US, Zymurgy named the best beer you can buy in every state. In celebration of National Beer Day on Saturday, April 7, here are the best beers.

ALABAMA: Yellowhammer Brewing Rebellion (TIE)

Huntsville, Alabama

Red in color, this light-malt, light-hops lager is inspired by German brewing tradition. A dose of caramel balances out a bitter finish.

ALABAMA: Folklore Brewing & Meadery Shadowcaster Porter (TIE)

Dothan, Alabama

A chocolate and coffee-lover's delight, this rich porter smells like a fresh pot of morning Joe and tastes like a moche latté.

ALASKA: Anchorage Brewing Co. A Deal with the Devil (TIE)

Anchorage, Alaska

A barleywine-style ale brewed with Galaxy hop variety, A Deal with the Devil ages for between eight and 11 months in Cognac barrels. It's worth the wait. A blend of caramel, fig, Cognac, and wood spice creates a syrupy, full-bodied taste.

ALASKA: Alaskan Brewing Co. Alaskan Smoked Porter & Alaskan Amber (TIE)

Juneau, Alaska

The crown jewels of the Alaskan Brewing Co. portfolio are the Smoked Porter (a German-style porter made with two varieties of hops that are smoked in a commercial food smoker) and Alaskan Amber (a balanced malty ale that lingers on the palate).

Some might call them American imports, because the brews travel by barge to the continental US.

ARIZONA: Prescott Brewing Company Achocolypse

Prescott, Arizona

Here's a classic porter that will satisfy any sweet tooth. The Achocolypse took three years to develop and combines dark and bitter chocolates, vanilla, and roasted malts.

ARKANSAS: Ozark Beer Co. Cream Stout

Rogers, Arizona

This cool-weather brew features notes of dark chocolate, coffee, and caramel with a roasty finish. It pairs well with ribs, barbeque, cured meats, and chocolate cake.

CALIFORNIA: Russian River Brewing Company Pliny the Elder

Santa Rosa, California

After eight consecutive years atop Zymurgy Magazine's ranking of the best beers in America, Pliny the Elder fell to No. 2 in 2017.

The double IPA is dry and hoppy, making for a bitter and fragrant experience that's worth waiting in line for.

COLORADO: Left Hand Brewing Company Milk Stout Nitro

Longmont, Colorado

One sip of the Milk Stout Nitro is guaranteed to leave you a chocolate milk-like mustache. A creamy head like hard whipped cream forms on the pour, unleashing an aroma of brown sugar and vanilla cream.

CONNECTICUT: New England Brewing Co. Imperial Stout Trooper

Woodbridge, Connecticut

The Force is strong with this imperial stout, brewed with nearly a dozen varieties of malts and grains. It smells like coffee; tastes like figs, plums, raisins; and satisfies a sugary craving with a subtle chocolate finish.

DELAWARE: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery 90 Minute IPA

Milton, Delaware

Originally released in 2001, the 90 Minute IPA uses a special technique called continual hopping which is responsible for its bold flavor and intense pine and citrus aromas. Brewers add hops to the boiling kettle at a consistent rate, creating an unapologetic flavor without the crushing bitterness.

FLORIDA: Cigar City Brewing Jai Alai IPA

Tampa, Florida

Named for a game native to the Basque region of Spain, this India Pale Ale takes inspiration from another country. It mimics the ales sent from England to thirsty British troops in India during the 18th century.

GEORGIA: Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Tropicália IPA

Athens, Georgia

The Tropicália is an IPA for people who say they don't like IPAs. Balanced, soft, and ripe with passion fruit and citrus hops aromas, this brew washes over the palate with a juicy flavor and a subtle bitterness.

HAWAII: Maui Brewing Co. Coconut Hiwa Porter (TIE)

Kihei, Maui, Hawaii

A robust dark ale swimming in hand-toasted coconut, dark malts, and hints of mocha will transport you to the Hawaiian Islands.

HAWAII: Kona Brewing Co. Pipeline Porter & Koko Brown

Kailua-Kona, Big Island, Hawaii

Kona Brewing Co. has not one, but two, hallmark brews. The Pipeline Porter gets a boost of flavor from chocolate and Hawaiian Kona Coffee. Its nutty brown sibling, Koko Brown, is brewed with toasted coconut and boasts a smooth, roasty malt taste.

IDAHO: RAM Restaurant & Brewery Rabbit Punch Irish Red

Boise and Meridian, Idaho

Full disclosure: RAM Restaurant & Brewery was established in Lakewood, Washington, over 40 years ago. But Idaho has carried on the RAM traditional admirably.

Zymurgy named the Rabbit Punch Irish Red — a fiesty ale with a toasted malt backbone and a punch of Citra hop flavor — the best beer in Idaho. It's available on tap only.

ILLINOIS: Goose Island Beer Co. Bourbon County Brand Stout

Chicago, Illinois

Brewed in honor of the 1,000th batch at the company's original Clybournm brewpub, this handsome stout has notes of charred oak, chocolate, vanilla, caramel, and smoke.

INDIANA: Three Floyds Brewing Co. Zombie Dust

Munster, Indiana

A brew that's fit for the living and the undead, Zombie Dust is a medium-bodied pale ale that gushes with hops. Touches of grapefruit and citrus make it a fresh and inviting brew.

IOWA: Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. pseudoSue

Decorah, Iowa

Toppling Goliath is known for its big, bold beers brewed in small batches — pseudoSue is no exception. The American pale ale roars with aromas of grapefruit, citrus, mango, and evergreen, and has a mild bitter finish.

KANSAS: Tallgrass Brewing Co. Buffalo Sweat Oatmeal Cream Stout

Manhattan, Kansas

Here's an oatmal cream stout for people who swore they'd never enjoy a stout. Buffalo Sweat compares to liquid chocolate chip cookies with its rich taste, creamy mouthfeel, and sweet, lingering finish.

KENTUCKY: West Sixth Brewing West Sixth IPA

Lexington, Kentucky

A new take on a highly popularized style, the West Sixth IPA tickles the senses with a bready malt and notes of peaches, lemon zest, "danky grassiness, pine needles, and tangerines.

LOUISIANA: Bayou Teche Brewing Miel Sauvage

Arnaudville, Louisiana

Bayou Teche Brewing is known for recreating rare French and Belgian styles, and Miel Sauvage is a shining example of that work. Brewed in batches of 15 to 30 barrels, Miel Sauvage is a honey ale-style beer made with pale and honey malts.

MAINE: Main Beer Co. Dinner

Freeport, Maine

Among the delightfully named brews made by Maine Beer Co., Dinner is a double IPA brewed with four hops varieties to deliver intense aromas of citrus, grapefruit, tropical fruit, lemon, and pine.

MARYLAND: Flying Dog Brewery Raging Bitch Belgian IPA

Frederick, Maryland

The people of Maryland cherish this American IPA for its hoppiness and "Belgian funk" — whatever that means. A sweat malt body balances pine and grapefruit hop flavors and exotic fruit yeast notes.

MASSACHUSETTS: Tree House Brewing Co. Julius

Monson, Massachusetts

Made with 1.6 ounces of American hops per gallon, Julius is about as hoppy as they come. This American IPA features notes of passionfruit, mango, and citrus.

MICHIGAN: Bell's Two Hearted Ale

Comstock, Michigan

Meet the new king of beer. The IPA was named the best beer in America by Zymurgy Magazine in 2017. It uses 100% Centennial hops picked from the Pacific Northwest.

The hops aroma bursts with grapefruit, pineapple, pine, and a hint of spice — but a rich, caramel malt backbone tames the bitterness. A crisp finish leaves you craving another sip.

MINNESOTA: Surly Brewing Co. Abrasive Ale & Todd the Axe Man

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Surly Brewing Co. serves up a pair of IPAs that are not to be missed. Todd the Axe Man is a West Coast-style IPA brewed with one malt, Golden Promise from the UK, and Citra and Mosaic hops. Its seasonal sibling, Abrasive Ale, is an oatmeal double IPA with unapologetic aromas of candied grapefruit, tangerine, and tropical fruit.

MISSISSIPPI: Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co. Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale

Kiln, Mississippi

As fine as a slice of pecan pie, the Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale is — to the brewer's knowledge — the first beer in the world made with whole roasted pecans.

MISSOURI: Boulevard Brewing Co. Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale

Kansas City, Missouri

The result of lengthy experiments on Belgian-style farmhouse ales, Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale delivers a big surge of fruity aromatics, notes of grapefruit, and a peppery, dry finish.

MONTANA: Bitter Root Brewing Co. Single Hop Northwest Pale Ale

Hamilton, Montana

Made with malted barley grown in Montana and Citra hops, Bitter Root Brewing's flagship beer has a perfect balance of citrus flavor and bitterness.

NEBRASKA: Nebraska Brewing Co. Barrel Aged HopAnomaly

Papillion, Nebraska

Formerly known as Hop God, HopAnomaly ages for six months in French Oak Chardonnay Barrels. Like good wine, it's complex, with notes of citrus and grapefruit.

NEVADA: The Brewer's Cabinet Dirty Wookie

Reno, Nevada

Loaded with personality, like its namesake, the Dirty Wookie is an Imperial pale brewed with six varieties of malts. Brewers adds generous amounts of hops late in the process, which give it a balanced taste and a creamy mouthfeel.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Moonlight Meadery Utopian

Londonderry, New Hampshire

A world-class meadery and cider brewery, Moonlight Meadery has medaled three times at the Mazer Cup International with its traditional mead, Utopian. It's aged in Samuel Adams casks for five years.

NEW JERSEY: Kane Brewing Company Head High

Township, New Jersey

This take on the American IPA is all about the hops. Kane Brewing Company uses five varieties grown in the Pacific Northwest to produce a beer that is heavy on grapefruit flavor. Notes of citrus, tropical fruits, and pine smell good enough to eat.

NEW MEXICO: La Cumbre Brewing Co. Elevated IPA

Albuquerque, New Mexico

A bronze medal-winner at the 2012 World Beer Cup, Elevated IPA combines spicy and bitter hops to balance out a sweet maltiness.

NEW YORK: Southern Tier Brewing Co. Choklat Oranj

Lakewood, New York

With the Choklat Oranj, Southern Tier Brewing Co. delivers a stout that's worth making the six-hour drive from New York City. It's brewed with chocolate and orange peels and, according to the brewers, tastes great with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

NORTH CAROLINA: Wicked Weed Brewing Co. Pernicious IPA

Asheville, North Carolina

With Pernicious IPA, Wicked Weed Brewing promises to "ruin your expectations for all other IPAs." A balanced hop bitterness and clean finish make it incredibly drinkable.

NORTH DAKOTA: No winner.

Well, this is awkward. Zymurgy Magazine did not name a best beer in North Dakota.

May we recommend the Iron Horse Pale Ale from craft brewer Fargo Brewing Company? The 5% ABV beer delivers a powerful surge of floral hop aromas and flavors of grapefruit. Iron Horse strikes a balance as hoppy enough for hop lovers, but not too hoppy for the hop-averse.

OHIO: Fat Heads Brewery Hop JuJu Imperial IPA

Middleburg Heights, Ohio

Fat Heads Brewery takes on the traditional IPA with a West Coast style. Aggressively dry-hopped with three varieties, the Hop Juju puts on a huge display of pine, grapefruit, citrus, and pineapple aromas.

OKLAHOMA: Prairie Artisan Ales Bomb!

Krebs, Oklahoma

Bomb! gets its name from the explosive flavor combination of coffee, chocolate, vanilla beans, and ancho chili peppers, which deliver just the right amount of heat. The Imperial stout is available by the keg if you don't want to stop at one bottle.

OREGON: Deschutes Brewery Fresh Squeezed IPA

Bend, Oregon

This mouthwatering IPA gets its juicy flavor from a heavy helping of Citra and Mosaic hops. Touches of grapefruit, orange, tangerine, lemon, and lime settle onto both the nose and the palate — making it a beer worth drinking for breakfast.

PENNSYLVANIA: Tröegs Independent Brewing Nugget Nectar

Hershey, Pennsylvania

When the first hops of the harvest trickle into Tröegs Independent Brewing, brewers get to work on this super-fresh, excessively dry-hopped explosion of pine, resin, and mango.

RHODE ISLAND: Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island Captain's Daughter

Westerly, Rhode Island

A new addition to Grey Sail Brewing's year-round portfolio, Captain's Daughter is an Imperial IPA that's light in color but not in alcohol content. This 8.5% ABV brew has the aroma and flavor of tropical and stone fruits.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Palmetto Brewing Company Huger Street IPA

Charleston, South Carolina

A Southern take on a traditional, wheat India Pale Ale, Huger Street IPA invites you in with the floral aroma of Chinook hops and the robust citrus notes of Citra hops.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Miner Brewing Co. Chokecherry Brown Ale

Hill City, South Dakota

Chokecherries may not be very tasty right off the tree, but cooked down to a fuschia-colored jam, they make a wonderful addition to this bittersweet brown ale.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Firehouse Brewing Co. Blue Eyed Girl

Rapid City, South Dakota

A spicy, herbal lager, Blue Eyed Girl has sweet undertones and a clean malt base. If you see it on tap, get it. Firehouse Brewing Co. makes 40 different beers and rotates through about nine brews on tap at any time.

TENNESSEE: Yazoo Brewing Co. Hefeweizen

Nashville, Tennessee

A true example of a Bavarian Hefeweizen, the aptly named Hefeweizen from Yazoo Brewing Co. uses a yeast that gives it a fruit banana aroma with just a hint of cloves.

TEXAS: Jester King Brewery Atrial Rubicite

Austin, Texas

At the start of the year, Jester King Brewery dumps several hundred pounds of raspberries into oak barrels that contain mature sour beer. The result is Atrial Rubicite, a sour beer imbued with rich character but devoid of sweetness.

UTAH: EPIC Brewing Company Big Bad Baptist

Salt Lake City, Utah

It's big, it's bad, and it's barrel-aged in whiskey or bourbon casks. Big Bad Baptist uses cocoa nibs and coffee beans — a different dark roast every season — and pairs well with hard cheeses and dark chocolate.

VERMONT: The Alchemist Brewery Heady Topper

Stowe, Vermont

The Heady Topper has been called America's most coveted beer. People wait in line hours ahead of store openings to get their hands on the often-sold-out, 8% alcohol IPA.

The Alchemist adds most of the hops late in the brewing process, which creates bold flavor dripping with grapefruit, orange, tropical fruits, and fresh herbs.

VIRGINIA: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery Christmas Morning

Richmond, Virginia

An utterly decadent Imperial milk stout, Christmas Morning delivers hints of honey, oven-baked gingerbread, and the comforting nuances of freshly brewed coffee, thanks to a helping of locally roasted Mexican Chiapas coffee beans. We only wish it was available year-round.

WASHINGTON: Fremont Brewing Bourbon Barrel Aged Dark Star

Seattle, Washington

Barrel Aged Dark Star has a complex recipe for a robust taste. The Imperial oatmeal stout mixes six-month, 12-month, and 24-month aged Dark Star stout and ages the blend in 15-year-old Kentucky bourbon barrels.

WEST VIRGINIA: No winner.

Ouch! Zymurgy Magazine also failed to find a winner in West Virginia.

We recommend Zack Morgan's IPA from Morgantown Brewing Company. A unique blend of Cascade, Centennial, and Columbus hops give the IPA a biting citrus aroma.

WISCONSIN: New Glarus Brewing Co. Wisconsin Belgian Red

New Glarus, Wisconsin

Described as a "tapestry of flavor," the Wisconsin Belgian Red is brewed with whole Montmorency cherries, Wisconsin-grown wheat, and Belgian roasted barleys. The result is a medium-body brew that is highly carbonated and intense with cherry flavor.

WYOMING: Melvin Brewing 2×4 DIPA

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Named the best damn double IPA in the world — by the brewers — 2x4 DIPA features several hop varieties bursting with floral and citrus aromas. Bright flavors and a crisp finish make it a beer worth traveling for.